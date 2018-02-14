CEO and Founder of Paradox Interactive Resigns After 15 Years

Crusader Kings II developer Paradox Interactive is going through a major shift after CEO and founder Fredrik Wester announced his resignation from the company he built. Because he was so important to the developer studio, his departure did not go unnoticed and was accompanied by a heartfelt statement.

All isn’t lost, however. Wester is simply moving on to bigger and better things as he moves into his new role of Executive Chairman of the Board. With a message of further growth, here is what Wester had to say about his departure from his current role:

“They say War Never Changes, but that doesn’t mean those of us who make games about war don’t change over time.

Paradox is no longer a team hand-packing game discs into envelopes out of a warehouse in the middle of nowhere (true story!). Today we’re managing a player base of millions, several amazing development partners, and over 300 talented, hardworking and dedicated employees. It’s kind of the perfect Paradox story – the tiny little blob on the map that grows into a mighty empire.

Usually when CEOs recount their journeys like this, the next step in the story is that they’re moving on, so let me be clear that this is not the case. There isn’t a warscore measurable in human numbers that could get me to concede surrender – and there’s so much left I want to do with this company. So, no, I am not stepping down from Paradox. Instead, I am stepping into a role where I can do more of what I do best.

If you ask people internally what I do best, they will probably say something like “creating chaos.” I like to think of it as experimenting, trying new things and creating more opportunities for Paradox to impact the world of games. I want to focus more on finding the next big project for us to tackle, and figuring out more ways for us to grow and expand. I’ve realized there just aren’t enough hours in my day to do that AND concentrate on daily operations. While we have the best teams in the world in place, I believe Paradox deserves more support from their CEO in this area.

So this August I’ll be stepping out of the role of CEO at Paradox Interactive and will be taking up a post as Executive Chairman of the Board. We´re making this change as we believe it is what suits Paradox best. This will be my full-time job; I will continue to work out of the office and hopefully have more time to interact with all my colleagues and with you. This change will put me in a position where I can focus on the things I love, helping Paradox grow and expand, while handing over responsibility for ongoing operations to a person better suited for the job.”

With Surviving Mars and Battletech on the horizon, there is still much on the way from the team at Paradox Interactive. We wish Mr. Wester nothing but the best in his future endeavors.