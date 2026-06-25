College Football 27 Reveals the Game’s 10 Highest-Rated Players at Release

Ahead of its release in early July, EA Sports has today revealed the top 10 highest-rated players in College Football 27. As with any new sports game that launches on an annual basis, player ratings are often one of the biggest talking points for fans, as they can spark debate on who should and shouldn’t have received a certain in-game rating. Now, after unveiling some of the best players for various position groups over the past few days, EA has confirmed those who are the best of the best in CFB 27 to begin the season.

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Generally speaking, this year’s ranking of the 10 best players in College Football 27 is pretty unsurprising. The top-rated player out of the gate is poised to be Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who boasts an overall rating of 99. Smith, who appeared on the cover art for College Football 26, has widely been considered the best player at his position since he became a collegiate athlete in 2024. Not only is he one of the highest-rated receiver prospects in history, but he’s also the first player ever in the College Football series to have a 99 overall rating at launch.

Outside of Smith, many of the cover athletes for College Football 27 are also included in this top 10. This includes cornerback Leonard Moore from Notre Dame, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, Miami receiver Malachi Toney, and Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy.

Here’s the full ranking of the 10 best players in College Football 27:

Jeremiah Smith (WR) 99 OVR – Ohio State Leonard Moore (CB) 97 OVR – Notre Dame Carter Smith (OT) 97 OVR – Indiana Kewan Lacy (RB) 96 OVR – Ole Miss Malachi Toney (WR) 96 OVR – Miami Ahmad Hardy (RB) 96 OVR – Missouri Cayden Green (OT) 96 OVR – Missouri Dante Moore (QB) 95 OVR – Oregon Colin Simmons (DE) 95 OVR – Texas KJ Bolden (S) 95 OVR – Georgia

Per usual, it’s worth stressing that these rankings could very well change in the months to come once the actual college football season kicks off. As a result, more players could end up joining Smith with 99 overall ratings, while others could sneak their way into this top 10. These factors will depend on on-field performance, though, which means that we shouldn’t see any changes to this ranking until September at the earliest.

As for College Football 27 itself, the game is set to launch on July 9th for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and, for the first time, PC. Those looking to get their hands on the game beginning on July 2nd can subscribe to EA’s new MVP+ subscription, while those who purchase the Deluxe or MVP editions of the game will be able to jump in on July 6th.

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