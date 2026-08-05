New Kingdom Come Game Is Releasing Much Sooner Than Expected

The next game in the Kingdom Come series from developer Warhorse Studios will be releasing much sooner than anyone would have expected. Earlier this year, Warhorse announced that it was working on a new game set within the universe of The Lord of the Rings while also developing a new Kingdom Come title. Extensive details on both of these projects weren’t provided, as each title was assumed to be pretty far down the road. Now, based on new info that has emerged from Warhorse, it’s known that this mysterious new Kingdom Come title is actually arriving somewhat soon.

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Speaking to Shanghai Daily during ChinaJoy 2026, Warhorse’s PR director Tobias Stolz-Zwilling revealed that the studio’s next Kingdom Come game is currently slated for its next fiscal year. Specifically, this means that the title is slated to launch at some point between April 1, 2027, and March 31, 2028. While this window is a vast one, the fact that Warhorse already has another Kingdom Come game ready to release in this timeframe is quite impressive since Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is still only a little bit over a year old.

Whatever this new Kingdom Come game ends up being, it sounds like it won’t be as extensive as Deliverance 2. When Warhorse announced the project, it merely referred to it as “a new Kingdom Come adventure”. The fact that it didn’t call the title an RPG or an open-world game suggests that it will be a smaller spin-off in nature, which is likely how the studio is able to get it out so quickly after KCD2.

As for Warhorse’s next major game, this seems to be what its Lord of the Rings project will end up being. Warhorse has confirmed that this title set within Middle-earth will both be an RPG and will take place in an open-world. With this in mind, it will likely be many, many years until this Lord of the Rings game ends up seeing the light of day, as Warhorse almost certainly still has a lot of development work left. As a result, this is surely why it’s releasing a smaller Kingdom Come game in the interim to help tide fans over.

For now, Warhorse hasn’t stated when it will begin to share more news on either of these games that it’s working on. With Gamescom slated to take place at the end of this month, however, perhaps we could end up seeing one or both of these games shown off in some capacity to coincide with the event. If that were to end up happening, we’d be sure to bring you all of the latest details here on ComicBook once we learned more.