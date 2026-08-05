Pokemon Pokopia Fixes Players’ Biggest Complaint in Massive Free Update Alongside First DLC Release

When it released earlier this year, Pokemon Pokopia instantly became a beloved new addition to the Pokemon landscape. From the cozy gameplay to the adorable Pokemon personalities, the life sim immediately captured a massive fanbase. But despite overall positive reception, Pokopia players all had one big complaint: storage. Now, that issue has been resolved at last as Pokemon Pokopia‘s massive 2.0 update arrives alongside its first big expansion.

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Late in the day on August 4th, Pokemon Pokopia got its big 2.0 patch. This free content update arrives alongside even more new free content for those who bought the Expansion Pass. But even if you’re not ready to shell out for the DLC, today’s Pokopia update offers some huge improvements to the base game. Most notably, that includes a new function that lets players more easily move their items between their bags and storage. While it’s not quite the universal storage players asked for, it should still improve matters significantly. And it’s just one of many big QoL fixes in today’s patch.

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Pokemon Pokopia‘s 2.0 update is a mix of new free content and significant quality-of-life improvements. Whether or not you buy the Bubbly Basin DLC, you will now be able to learn the Dive move and easily navigate underwater. In addition, you’ll be able to build houses underwater. The patch also adds some new hair colors, patterns, and items for players to enjoy. In terms of QoL, we’ve got bulk storage movement and bulk item appraisal, which will really speed things along. Both of these are top-requested features from players, and they’re not even paywalled behind the new expansion.

Along with all of this, get ready to feel less guilty when redecorating. Pokemon will now more easily move back to habitats if you accidentally destroy them, then rebuild. Similarly, if a Pokemon gets sad because you removed a certain item from their habitat, they’ll be quicker to notice when you put it back. No more sad Pokemon roaming around. This, along with the storage and bulk appraisal, are probably the most notable new additions. However, the full Pokemon Pokopia 2.0 patch notes outline a ton of other small but significant quality-of-life improvements and bug fixes. In short, Pokopia just got a whole lot better from its free update alone.

What’s New in the Pokemon Pokopia: Bubbly Basin Expansion

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Today’s free update should be available for everyone who has Pokemon Pokopia. However, if you bought the new Expansion Pass, today also marks the release day for Part 1: Bubbly Basin. That means the brand-new content should also be available once you update the game. There’s plenty to explore with the expansion, and I’m just diving in myself. But let’s go over the biggest changes so you know what to expect.

First and foremost, Bubbly Basin adds a new underwater region of the same name. When you explore this area, you’ll encounter a total of 50 new Pokemon. The majority of them are Water types, as you might expect from an underwater region. In addition, you’ll be able to grow the new Watermelon crop and discover new Smoothie recipes that use the new ingredient. There’s new decor and items to discover from the DLC, as well.

Bubbly Basin is just the first part of the Expansion Pass, which costs $34.99 USD from the Nintendo eShop. Part 2 is expected in late 2026 and is now confirmed to add accessories to the game. Part 3 is slated for 2027 and will introduce yet another new town to explore and decorate. For now, Ditto has a new underwater world to explore whether you buy the Expansion Pass or not.