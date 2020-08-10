Chipotle Is Giving Out Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2 Demo Codes

✖

Chipotle Mexican Grill customers that purchase the new Tony Hawk Burrito will receive a demo code for the upcoming title Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2. The promotion is live now and runs through August 14th, and the first 2000 people to order the burrito will receive the download code via email. The offer is available online only. The burrito's ingredients are chicken, brown rice, black beans, tomatillo-red chili salsa, and guacamole; thankfully, it doesn't include anything too out of the ordinary for fans of the restaurant! In a press release, Chris Brandt, Chipotle's chief marketing officer, discussed the promotion.

“This first of its kind menu integration gives our fans a chance to eat like the greatest skater of all time and get access to the demo for one of the summer’s most anticipated video game releases,” said Brandt. “Real athletes need real food, and Chipotle is excited to continue being a part of Tony’s training routine whether it’s competing at the skatepark or in a video game.”

In a year where Final Fantasy VII Remake players could buy actual candy bars to get in-game items, the Tony Hawk/Chipotle promotion doesn't seem all that unusual! There's a lot of hype surrounding Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2, and the demo release should help fans get excited for the upcoming title!

Set for release next month, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 includes the first two games in the Pro Skater franchise, with a number of modern updates. Character models have been updated to reflect the current appearances of the skaters, maps feature far more detail than previously possible, and the soundtrack features a number of returning tracks alongside all-new music. The first two Pro Skater games hold a special place in the hearts of gamers. It remains to be seen whether or not the compilation will be able to reach those same heights, but fans that purchase the Tony Hawk burrito from Chipotle will have a better idea of what to expect when the full game releases.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 will arrive September 4th on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you plan on checking out Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2? Are you planning on buying a Tony Hawk Burrito? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

