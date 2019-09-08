Chrono Trigger and Chrono Cross Soundtracks Are Now Available to Stream

The official soundtracks for Chrono Trigger and Chrono Cross, two of Square Enix‘s most beloved role-playing games from the ’90s, are now available to stream. This follows the initial addition of a whole bunch of music from the Final Fantasy franchise to various streaming platforms, though it’s unclear exactly what caused the delay.

Square Enix revealed the news last week, and while the announcement appears to have only been made in Japanese, as far as we can tell, the songs are absolutely available on the English version of services like Spotify. The official Japanese tweet announcing the addition basically states that the music is now available, and apologizes for the delay while also highlighting the work of composer Yasunori Mitsuda.

You can check out the tweet which, again, is in Japanese, below:

If you’re having any trouble locating the music on your streaming service of choice, one tried-and-true method of finding what you want — at least in this case — would be to search for the composter, Yasunori Mitsuda, as it’ll most likely list them as the artist. For what it’s worth, we had no trouble searching for either “Chrono Trigger” or “Chrono Cross” on Spotify, but your mileage may vary.

A number of Final Fantasy albums, in addition to the newly added Chrono Trigger and Chrono Cross soundtracks, are officially available on a number of streaming platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Square Enix right here.