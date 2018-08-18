Chucklefish Announces New Game, ‘Inmost’

Many fans of Chucklefish have been dying to know what the next game from the Stardew Valley and Starbound publisher would be and now we’ve got our first official look with a brand new trailer!

According to the video’s description of Inmost, “Inmost is an atmospheric, story-driven puzzle platformer, following three playable characters within one dark, interconnecting story. In an old abandoned castle, you’ll need to explore every nook and cranny, avoid detection, slice your way through enemies and spring deadly traps in order to escape the evil that lurks within… “

Videos by ComicBook.com

With a style that is a staple for the publisher and the studio Hidden Layer Games, Inmost promises a familiar play experience with a whole new – and darker – twist. According to the website, some of the features include:

A ghoulishly atmospheric, yet beautiful pixel art world

Three main characters, each with their own unique gameplay styles

One interweaving story, set across two worlds

Scale the environment by sneaking past enemies, luring them into deadly traps, solving puzzles and slicing down foes

Explore every inch of the world to find secret passages

Each pixel is placed with love!

The team behind the upcoming platformer tells us that players will assume the role of a Knight that has sworn his life to fight the forces of darkness. His foe? A creature that feasts upon darkness, upon pain. “A young girl all alone. One interconnecting tale of suffering, sacrifice, and the family in the middle of it all.”

We unfortunately don’t have any release date or platform information at this time other than it is slated for a 2019 release. Until then, the team has shared some amazing GIFs, stills, and the above video all conveniently in one location right here for your viewing pleasure!

We’re excited to see what comes out of the latest adventure from Hidden Layer Games and Chucklefish. Their line-up of titles have all been a smash hit thus far, providing a nostalgic game experience with unique creative twists.

What did you think of the above trailer? Is Inmost something that you could see yourself picking up? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and tell us what you think!