Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Sales Skyrocket After Big Game Awards Win

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 had a legendary night at The Game Awards in 2025. It won nine awards including the coveted top prize, Game of the Year. Even President of France Emmanuel Macron congratulated the team members after their night, many of whom were dressed in stereotypical French garb topped with a red beret. But the studio was also rewarded in another way: through the sales charts.

According to estimates from gaming data firm Alinea Analytics, sales for the acclaimed RPG jumped nearly 200,000 copies since the big show on December 11th. As shown in the graph below, around 90,000 of those copies came just on the Saturday after the event. For context, the Clair Obscur sold around 12,000 units per day on average before that in the three months leading up to The Game Awards.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33‘s Game of the Year Win Led to Higher Sales

Image COurtesy of Alinea Analytics

Alinea also gave estimates to how these sales were divided up. Steam held 76% of the sales, 21% came from PS5, and 3% were from Xbox Series X|S (the game is also on the Epic Games Store, but those numbers, while likely minimal, weren’t listed). Even though there are fewer Xbox systems out there, Clair Obscur launched on Game Pass and is still on the service, which undoubtedly cannibalized sales. It was also discounted on both PS5 and Steam during that period, while still being full price on Xbox. Xbox sales since the show haven’t hit 10,000, but around 52,000 people still booted it up via Game Pass on the console for the first time in that time period. Xbox didn’t contribute much to sales, but it did at least get people to play the game.

All of these extra sales in the shadow of its big night have pushed Clair Obscur past the 6 million sales threshold. The game had previously only hit its 5 million sales mark in October, meaning it took just about two months for that extra million. It also sold well out of the gate, hitting around 3.3 million copies sold in its first 33 days.

This has also, unsurprisingly, led to a surge in engagement. Aside from new owners, many people likely picked the game back up due to its shadow dropped update that added a photo mode, some challenging boss battles, new music, and another environment for players to explore. Steam’s charts demonstrate how it hovered around 17,000 players before the show and then leapt up to around 40,000 to 57,000 in the few days after the update. The current lack of data around PS5 and Xbox players jumping back in means it’s hard to draw conclusive data, however, it’s likely a decent portion of existing owners used the update and surrounding buzz as an excuse to rejoin Gustave and the gang.

This is also not the first time Clair Obscur has seen a boost from The Game Awards. According to Alinea Analytics, the official release of the nominees saw the sales of Sandfall Interactive’s RPG jump quite a bit and the most of the other nominees. In the three weeks that followed the announcement on November 17th, it sold around 393,000 extra units. For reference, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, the second-best selling game on that list, saw an extra 131,000 sales.

The Game of Year bump has affected other games, too. Astro Bot, the winner of The Game Award 2024’s Game of the Year award, saw an uptick in sales after beginning to plateau.

