Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Developer Comments on Nintendo Switch 2 Port

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is one of the hottest launches of 2025 and is already a frontrunner for GOTY awards. Its Metacritic score places it among some of the best-reviewed video games of all time, and players have praised the game since its launch. With the Nintendo Switch 2 releasing in June, third-party games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Hogwarts Legacy have been announced for the new Nintendo console, but the indie title Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was not among those confirmed. It’s not on the base Nintendo Switch either meaning Nintendo fans have had no way to play Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, but developer Sandfall Interactive may have just sparked hope for a Nintendo Switch 2 release.

Given the success and acclaim of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 in such a short time, it would seem like a a no-brainer to port the game to Nintendo Switch 2. With the specs of the console having been revealed and the indie-friendly home Nintendo’s portable consoles provide, Sandfall Interactive is certainly open to the idea of a Nintendo Switch 2 port.

Will Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Come to Nintendo Switch 2?

clair obscur: expedition 33 cast.

There has been no direct confirmation of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 being ported to the Nintendo Switch 2. However, Sandfall Interactive’s CEO, Guillaume Broche, spoke in a recent video interview about the possibilities of releasing Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 on the Nintendo Switch 2.

“Well, at this point, considering the success of the game, it kind of changes everything. So clearly, it’s too early to say, but we’re kind of in a situation where… let’s say there are a lot of opportunities showing up — way too many at once — and we’re figuring out what we’ll go for and what we won’t,” he said. “But yeah, it’s definitely something that could be interesting.”

To say Sandfall Interactive is suffering from success would be an understatement. While the game had a great reception before release, it hit record-smashing numbers on launch day. With its talented voice cast, beautiful visuals, and classic JRPG-inspired modern twist, the game has captured the hearts of many turn-based RPG fans.

The Nintendo Switch, and likely the Nintendo Switch 2, is the perfect home for turn-based RPGs like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Sandfall Interactive’s debut title would be right at home on Nintendo’s next console, but it is understandable that the developer has a lot going on right now. Many hope to see a port on Nintendo Switch 2, but it remains to be seen.

