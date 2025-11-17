The Game Awards’ Game of the Year Nominees Revealed

The Game Awards has announced the nominees for Game of the Year, the most coveted award in the industry. Every year, we are spoiled with great games. Some don’t live up to the hype and live in infamy, some define the medium or the generation, others sit somewhere right in the middle. Either way, there’s usually something great for everyone and there is no shortage of variety in things to play. This year alone, we’ve had a highly cinematic, emotional game about delivering packages in the acclaimed Death Stranding 2, a game about a giant gorilla smashing things, a game about two girls sucked into their own stories, and much more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since early this year, many have been predicting what titles will make it into the Game of the Year race. Expedition 33 was an early Game of the Year contender, arriving as the underdog of the year. It’s the debut title for its team and immediately put the developer on the radar of gamers everywhere. While there was anticipation for it from turn-based fans, it’s hard to say anyone could’ve foreseen just how far and wide that game would reach.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Death Stranding 2 Lead the Game of the Year Race

expedition 33

After many online debates, we are finally in the endgame. The Game Awards have revealed the nominees for Game of the Year, and they largely include fan-favorite titles. You can view the full list of nominees below.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Hades 2

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Donkey Kong Bananza

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Hollow Knight: Silksong

One of the only notable exclusions here is Arc Raiders, a massive new online extraction shooter that made waves across the industry within the last few weeks. The new game has been huge with fans, gaining a lot of steam on social media for its social aspects. The use of proxy chat has resulted in a lot of unique and organic moments that can’t be replicated in other video games. Arc Raiders did get a nomination for Best Multiplayer Game, but that’s the closest we’ve gotten.

With that said, it will all come down to what fans want to see win Game of the Year. A jury selects the nominees and what they want to see win, but fans will have the opportunity to have their voice heard as well. It seems like it will probably come down to Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Death Stranding 2, but we’ll just have to wait and see. The winner will be announced during The Game Awards on December 11th.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!