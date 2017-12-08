Classic JRPG Legrand Legacy Release Date Confirmed In New Trailer

Thanks to a new trailer, Legrand Legacy solidifies its January release date for PC players. The old-school style JRPG offers a classic turn-based style with a fresh, more modern spin. The indie JPRG has been named the “Most Promising Game” of the year, and the latest trailer definitely offers some insight as to why:

Legrand Legacy: Tales of the Fatebounds is also slated to release on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, but those releases will come a later date when the studio feels more ready to branch out. For now, this is what we have to look forward to:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Legrand Legacy: Tale of the Fatebounds is a love letter to our all time favorite JRPGs with a fresh take on classic turn-based combat and tactics. Welcome to Legrand, a beautifully hand-drawn world riddled with curious creatures, devastating wars, and intriguing tales of vengeance and redemption. Embark on an epic adventure through this sprawling fantasy universe and fight alongside the Fatebounds as they attempt bring peace to Legrand!

But be careful who you trust because everyone has a secret to hide…”

The fully immersive JRPG offers gorgeous 3D cinematics, as well as a completely original soundtrack. Crafting, action, strategy – Legrand Legacy has a lot to offer, especially for those that enjoy the solid throwback feel that it promises.

Legrand Legacy: Tales of the Fatebounds is slated for a January 24th release date on PC, with an Xbox One and PlayStation 4 launch at an unspecified later day.