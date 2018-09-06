Classic ‘Metal Gear Solid’ Intro Remade in Unreal Engine 4

It’s been 20 years since Hideo Kojima revolutionized the meaning of stealth with the amazing Metal Gear Solid franchise and to celebrate, one fan completely remade the intro from the original game using Unreal Engine 4? The result? A long-time fan’s dream.

Metal Gear Solid 1998 Intro – Remake 2018 [4K] [UHD]//t.co/L0y5wt1roJ — lashman (@RobotBrush) September 5, 2018

We definitely weren’t the only ones impressed, every kind of Metal Gear Solid fan came out to give this incredible fan video the kudos it deserved:

Amazing work. Since it’s the 20th anniversary. Im hoping they announce for a remake at TGS 🙏🏽 — Rayyan – ラヤン 🕹kiwami 2 (@SUPERSONIC4k) September 5, 2018

😦😱😱 Holy s**t! That was purely awesome. — 📱Alonso V ☘️ (@alonsovilla84) September 5, 2018

remember how resident evil 2 even got considered for a remake? This dude has more than greater chance to get picked up by konami and get a blessing by kojima. — JThunders (@thunders_j) September 5, 2018

Seriously though, it’s impressive and is giving us the major feels. It may just be time for another playthrough in commemoration of Kojima-san’s phenomenal work.

If you look at the video in the tweet above, you can even see a brand new start menu animation to put a modern edge to the whole thing. It looks great and though Kojima-san is no longer with the company or attached to the IP, we definitely wouldn’t say no to an actual remake.

The creator of the video has also worked on titles such as the amazing Crysis and the ongoing Star Citizen, so it’s not surprising to see how fluid this remake looks. Still, it’s a nice way to enjoy a beloved franchise.

Need a little refresher on the 1998 PlayStation title? Here’s what you need to know:

“Guide Solid Snake, an elite government agent, through this tense cinematic saga as he attempts to regain control of a nuclear weapons base from terrorist hands. Lightly armed and facing an army of foes, you must stay silent and in the shadows to avoid direct enemy contact as enemies intelligently react to sight and sound.”

Thoughts on the video? Sound off with what you thought of the recreation in the comment section below!