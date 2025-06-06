Code Vein 2 Announced with New Trailer

Bandai Namco is officially elevating Code Vein from a standalone game to a series with Code Vein 2 announced this week during the opening Summer Game Fest event. A trailer for Code Vein 2 was presented near the start of the event showing the same emphasis on melee-based combat and giant, dynamic bosses albeit with a slightly different art style than we saw in the original game from 2019. No specific release date was given, but Bandai Namco said that the game will be out at some point in 2026.

Code Vein represented itself well among other Souls-like games when it was released years ago, but given how long it’s been, Code Vein 2 likely wasn’t on many viewers’ radars going into Summer Game Fest. While most Souls-likes lean hard into the gritty, punishing nature that defined the Dark Souls games themselves, Code Vein (and from what we can see from the sequel, Code Vein 2 as well) leans more into an anime aesthetic to set itself apart.

The trailer for Code Vein 2 can be seen below courtesy of Bandai Namco’s reveal. It’s quite similar to Code Vein in terms of graphics and gameplay based on what we can tell so far, though the characters do have a bit of a softer look to them compared to the first game.

In our review of what man people referred to as “Anime Souls,” we gave the initial Code Vein a 4 out of 5 while praising its Souls-like qualities and acknowledging the rough patches it faced as the first venture into this genre for Bandai Namco Studios. Code Vein 2 will be out at some point in 2026, so expect to see much more from it in the coming months.