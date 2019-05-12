Code Vein Video Shows Off Over 40 Minutes of Gameplay

Bandai Namco’s Code Vein is still on track for a release some time this year, but news on the game has been quiet until recently. Some previews for the new anime-stylized title have gone up lately though to break that dry spell and show off new looks at Code Vein’s gameplay. One of those can be seen above in a video that presents nearly 45 minutes worth of action as players travel through a dungeon and engage in a boss fight.

It’s hard to find a sword-and-shield game with massive enemies nowadays that’s not compared to the Dark Souls franchise, and Code Vein’s been subject to the same comparisons. From watching the gameplay video though, you can see that there’s at least some connections there. You’ll find large, gruesome enemies and have to take them on with your own implausibly big weapons while using special abilities and items. You customize your own character and choose from a variety of different weapons and equipment to create your own style, and defeating enemies awards you with a resource that’s used to further upgrade your abilities.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It looks as though the footage that’s shown here will be the same type of experience players get during the upcoming network test that Bandai Namco recently announced. There’s no known start date for the test yet, but the publisher is prepping people for the upcoming event by teasing what the network test will consist of.

Quench your thirst for bloodshed with new #CODEVEIN gameplay and be among the first Revenants to journey to the ends of hell in the upcoming Network Test! Read our full article and stay tuned for more details: https://t.co/FUqJ3owxqx pic.twitter.com/ZDEGlDcsoq — Code Vein (@CodeVeinGame) May 9, 2019

“Get a first look at Code Vein with gameplay showing off the deep character customization tool, the first boss and the descend into The Depths, where the protagonist will encounter even deadlier enemies,” Bandai Namco’s teaser said. “Swapping Blood Codes (a special blood type possessed by Revenants with characteristics of the owner) and selecting specific Gifts will be essential to gain a strategic advantage in combat.”

Code Vein does not yet have a release date, but it’s scheduled to be out some time in 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms.

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s premiere episode, we talk about how playing too much Pokemon changes our brains as kids, the new Pokemon Unbroken Bonds Trading Card Game set, Detective Pikachu coming to Pokemon GO!, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!