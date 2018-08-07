Commodore 64 Mini Pre-Orders Will Ship a Month Early For $80

Only a few short weeks ago, Retro Games Ltd. and Solutions 2 GO seemed to confirm that their Commodore 64 Mini console, a remake of the popular ’80s system pre-loaded with 64 games, would be available to purchase in North America starting on October 9th. We also heard prices for The C64 that ranged from $70 to $100. However, pre-orders for the retro system are live at Walmart now for $79.96 with free 2-day shipping slated for September 7th.

Interestingly, GameStop also has the Commodore 64 Mini up for pre-order for $79.99 with shipping slated for October 31st. We’re not sure what the deal is with the discrepancy between the release dates, the bottom line is that interested parties should probably reserve a Commodore 64 Mini at Walmart while they have a chance. It’s not going to be as fun as the Nintendo’s NES and SNES Classic, or as flexible as going the RetroPie route, but this is probably as good as it’s going to get for nostalgic Commodore 64 gaming in the modern age. The official description reads:

“The World’s best-selling Home Computer – Reborn! It’s 1982 and a new home computer graces the scene. Out goes the silent black and white experience and in with 64KB of RAM, colour graphics, and synthesizer sound. Roll forward 36 years and kick nostalgia into overdrive with the release of THE64 MINI. A tiny but perfectly formed officially licensed 50% scale replica of this much loved machine. Featuring high-definition output via HDMI, a classic style joystick and 64 built-in games including classics like California Games, Paradroid, Nebulus, Impossible Mission and Uridium.

64 CLASSIC RETRO GAMES INCLUDED: AlleyKat, Anarchy, Avenger, Battle Valley, Boulder Dash, Break Dance, California Games, Chips Challenge, Coil Cop, Confuzion, Cosmic Causeway: Trailblazer II, Cyberdyne Warrior, Cybernoid II: The Revenge, Cybernoid: The Fighting Machine, Deflektor, Destroyer, Everyones A Wally, Firelord, Gateway to Apshai, Gribblys Day Out, Heartland, Herobotix, Highway Encounter, Hunter’s Moon, Hysteria, Impossible Mission, Impossible Mission II, IO, Jumpman, Jumpman Junior, Mega Apocalypse, Mission A.D, Monty on the Run (III), Netherworld, Nobby the Aardvark, Nodes of Yesod, Paradroid, Pitstop II, Rana Rama, Robin of The Wood, Silicon Warrior, Skate Crazy, Skool Daze, Snare, Speedball, Speedball II: Brutal Deluxe, Spindizzy, Street Sports Baseball, Street Sports Basketball, Street Sports Soccer, Summer Games II (with Summer Games I), Super Cycle, Sword of Fargoal, Temple of Apshai Trilogy, The Arc of Yesod, Thing on a Spring, Tower Toppler, Trailblazer, Uridium, West Bank, Who Dares Wins II, Winter Games, World Games, Zynaps.“

• High Definition output at 720p via HDMI

• Pixel Perfect display, with US/Europe display modes and CRT filter options

• Save & resume game functions

• 2 USB ports: plug in a USB keyboard and use as a fully functional home computer with C64 BASIC, or add a second joystick for 2-player games

• Supports software updates via USB flash drive

