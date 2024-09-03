Concord Players Are Grinding in Hilarious Ways for Platinum Trophy Ahead of Shutdown

Concord players are now racing against the clock to earn the game's Platinum trophy before it's potentially gone for good. PlayStation made the surprising (or perhaps unsurprising) announcement this morning that it would be shutting down Concord later this week on September 6th. The move comes about less than a month after the game's launch where it failed to find a player base across PlayStation 5 and PC. While details of Concord's future are still somewhat hazy, those who did end up purchasing the multiplayer shooter are trying to score its biggest achievement while they can.

Across social media today, Concord's remaining players have been posting clips of themselves pursuing the game's Platinum trophy. Far and away the most difficult trophy to obtain in pursuit of the Platinum is "Experienced Freegunner", which requires players to reach level 100. As a result, most players are trying to earn XP as quickly as possible, which has resulted in Rivalry being the game mode of choice. Rather than attempting to actually play the game type, though, players are launching themselves off of ledges to bring about an end to the mode as fast as possible, earn their XP, and restart the process.

You can get a look at this in action via the clip from @realradec below:

This is literally every match of Rivalry in Concord rn because this is the fastest way to earn XP for the Platinum 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/BZ12OV7lc1 — Radec (@realradec) September 3, 2024

To better explain why so many people now seem to want the Platinum trophy for Concord, it's simply because it should be one of the rarest Platinums in PlayStation history. Assuming that Concord never ends up coming back in the future, its accompanying trophies will remain unobtainable forever. Those who happen to own the Platinum, in particular, would be able to boast about a unique accomplishment that no one else would ever be able to match. As of this writing, though, only 12 Concord players in the world seem to have earned the Platinum and it's uncertain if more will join their ranks in the days ahead.

At the end of the day, no one really needs the Platinum trophy for Concord and I cannot in good faith recommend that you commit the next two days to pursuing it for yourself. Then again, I may have also snagged a physical copy of Concord earlier in the day for my personal collection, so I'm probably not someone you should be listening to.