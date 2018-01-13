Contagion VR: Outbreak Demo Now Live

The developers over at Monochrome Inc have just provided an update for their Contagion VR: Outbreak title that will be launching soon! The zombie-filled action game promises a gruesome ride, and the demo is now live for those looking to try it out while it is still in Early Access phase.

To download the demo on Steam, simply go here, and then try to survive as long as you can! Once you’ve gotten a taste for what the horror game has to offer, you can also leave your feedback with your thoughts on how it is presently, and what they could do to make it even better.

For more about the game, and what to expect, you can check out the official description below:

Contagion VR: Outbreak is a first-person shooter built from the ground up exclusively for VR. Fully immerse yourself in a world initially familiar to you, and witness it’s transformation into something much darker as it rapidly changes right before your eyes.

Assume the role of one of our many characters and experience their stories first hand that would shape them in the mold of who they would eventually become. The end of the world as we know it is filled with horrors the likes of which were never fathomed, but in all the darkness lies a beacon of light, tales of heroism and sacrifices made so others could carry on. Explore highly detailed environments, search for scarce resources and see if you’ve got what it takes to survive a zombie apocalypse!

We’ve painstakingly developed every element from the ground up for HTC Vive and Oculus, Contagion VR: Outbreak drops you in the middle of the zombie apocalypse. Fight alone in our single player story driven mode and experience each characters past, or team up and fight alongside your friends in one of our co-op based modes! Have a competitive drive? Do battle against other players in one of our PVP modes and see if you’ve got what it takes to be crowned king of the VR wasteland!