Control Resonant Length Confirmed by Remedy, And It’s the Studio’s Longest Game Yet

Prior to its launch next month, Remedy has confirmed the general runtime for Control Resonant, and it’s perhaps much longer than fans would have anticipated. For the most part, many of Remedy’s games throughout its history have only taken a maximum of 20 hours to see through to the end. While earlier titles that the studio developed, like Max Payne and Max Payne 2, clocked in closer to only 8 hours, recent games such as Alan Wake 2 have been around this 20-hour mark. As for Resonant, though, it sounds like Remedy’s next release is going to safely blow past this runtime and will provide a far lengthier experience.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a recent post on social media, Remedy’s communications director Thomas Puha revealed that he completed a run of Control Resonant within the past week that clocked in at 35 hours in total. Puha noted that this length wasn’t a completionist playthrough, as he still had a handful of quests and other objectives left to complete. With this in mind, it suggests that doing everything that Resonant will have to offer will take upward of 40 hours. Conversely, mainlining the story could be a bit shorter, perhaps closer to the 25 to 30 hour range.

To further put in context just how expansive Resonant is, the original Control only took around 12 to 15 hours for most players to finish. Even when accounting for the game’s two DLC expansions, this only increased its length to anywhere from 20 to 25 hours. For Control Resonant to be even longer than the previous Control out of the gate before potentially receiving DLC of its own is pretty astounding, and shows just how much work Remedy has put into this sequel.

Beat CONTROL Resonant sometime early last week. Clocked in at 35 hours when I rolled credits, and I still had multiple side quests unfinished, and two Resonants remained that I didn't even try to beat. So made it a bit harder for myself 😀 I did grind a bit to level up the Zones… — Thomas Puha (@RiotRMD) August 11, 2026

Based on what we’ve seen so far, the biggest reason that Control Resonant should be much longer than past titles from Remedy is because of its expansive world. Compared to its predecessor, Resonant will take place within the streets of New York City rather than the sprawling halls of The Oldest House. Because of this shift in environment, Remedy seems to have blown up the scale of Resonant by a substantial amount, while also peppering this world with many more quests and objectives for players to take on. The final product has led to Resonant being Remedy’s biggest title to date, which is a thrilling prospect for those who have been longtime fans of the developer.

Control Resonant is set to finally release next month on September 24th for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. For those looking to get their hands on the game earlier, anyone who purchases the Digital Deluxe Edition will be able to gain access two days prior on September 22nd. However, this perk is one that’s only available on PS5, with those on Xbox and PC not getting the same benefit.