Pokemon Fans Might Get a New Look at Pokemon Winds and Waves This Month

Since Pokemon Winds and Waves was first officially revealed, official news has been scarce. Given the game’s 2027 launch window, that’s not too surprising. Yet fans are eager to see more about the next generation of Pokemon. And we just might get our next official look at Pokemon Winds and Waves in just a few weeks, if we’re lucky. The 2026 Pokemon World Championships and inaugural Pokemon XP event will take place from August 28th to 30th in San Francisco. Today, The Pokemon Company confirmed the official streaming schedule for the event, giving fans a better idea of when to tune in for big updates.

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Historically, The Pokemon Company has been known to drop exciting news during the World Championship closing ceremony. Much like Pokemon Day in February, the end of Worlds often brings updates for the Pokemon lineup of mobile and main series games. So, if you’re eager to learn more about Pokemon Winds and Waves, you may want to make note of when the 2026 World Championship closing ceremony will stream. It’s not confirmed, but the odds are pretty good that Winds and Waves could make an appearance.

Pokemon Confirms Streaming Schedule for 2026 World Championships & Pokemon XP

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

This year’s World Championships are shaping up to be unique compared to prior years. It’s the debut of Pokemon Champions at Worlds, as well as the last year for Pokemon Unite in its current format. And of course, this is the first year we’ve had the Pokemon XP fan convention running alongside Worlds. In all, it makes for a pretty packed schedule. Much of what’s on offer will unfortunately only be available for fans lucky enough to attend Worlds and Pokemon XP in person. But as the newly revealed livestream schedule confirms, fans around the world will be able to get in on the Pokemon celebration from home.

Several of the biggest panels from Pokemon XP will be livestreamed via the official Pokemon Twitch channel. This will offer exciting insights into current and upcoming Pokemon projects, including Pokemon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’s and Pichu. There’s also a deep dive into Pokemon Pokopia and updates about Pokemon TCG Pocket. In all, it’s a pretty exciting lineup of content that will be available to stream from home. There’s even a new, live recording of the Gotta Catch ‘Em All! Game Show to look forward to.

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

But if you’re hoping to catch a fresh glimpse of Gen 10, there’s one event in particular you should watch out for. The 2026 Pokemon World Championship Closing Ceremony will stream live beginning at 7:30 PM PT / 10:30 PM ET. Typically, the Closing Ceremony includes announcements and updates about upcoming and live service games. Last year, for instance, we got details about upcoming Pokemon Go events along with a new look at Pokemon Legends: Z-A. So if we are going to see anything more from Pokemon Winds and Waves, it’s likely going to happen during this year’s Closing Ceremony stream. There’s no guarantee, as the game is a ways away. Still, there will likely be some new announcements during the stream that Pokemon fans won’t want to miss. So mark your calendars and join me in watching live to see what’s next for the world of Pokemon.