PS5 Will Be Able to Play One of Fall 2026’s Biggest Games Earlier Than Other Platforms

One of the biggest games that’s set to launch this fall will be available to play earlier on PS5 than on all other platforms. In recent years, virtually all gaming publishers have started to grant “early access” to new releases for those who opt to purchase higher-priced versions of certain games. These early access periods typically only last a few days, but allow players to jump into games sooner rather than later, which can be a pretty big selling point for hardcore fans of certain franchises. And while this strategy has been met with some pushback from players over time, it’s now receiving even more criticism with an upcoming game only offering early access to those in the PlayStation ecosystem.

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As of this week, developer Remedy Entertainment revealed that Control Resonant, the sequel to its acclaimed 2019 action game Control, would finally be launching on September 24th. On paper, Resonant is shaping up to be one of the most prominent game releases in the back half of 2026, especially given Remedy’s recent track record. With its two most recent major titles, Control and Alan Wake 2, the studio garnered a ton of praise and multiple Game of the Year nominations.

Despite launching across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms this September, Remedy recently confirmed that the early access period of Control Resonant will only be accessible on PS5 consoles. This ability to play the game ahead of its wide release will be granted to those who buy the Digital Deluxe Edition, which will then lead to the full game unlocking 48-hours early on September 22nd.

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Naturally, this has resulted in Xbox and PC users finding it unfair that Remedy would only offer this perk to PS5 users. As for the reason behind the decision, Remedy didn’t provide clarification on why early access is locked to PS5, but it could simply be because it has a partnership with PlayStation for the feature.

Moving forward, hopefully, this won’t become the norm for Remedy and its games. Further down the road, the studio is already known to be working on remakes of Max Payne and Max Payne 2 in tandem with Rockstar Games. Alan Wake 3 also seems likely to come about as well, although the studio hasn’t yet officially announced the game just yet.

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