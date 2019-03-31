Corsair Creates Game Launcher To Launch Your Game Launchers For April Fools’ Day

Now that April Fools’ Day is only a handful of hours away, more and more companies are beginning to get in on the pranking action. We already covered Nvidia’s R.O.N., which is a holographic AI gaming assistant that should totally be a real thing, but what is coming from Corsair just might be the most useful product yet. Do you have too many game launchers to keep track of? Well, you’ll no longer have to worry about that, as Corsair has created their very own Game Launcher Launcher, a game launcher that launches all of your game launchers so that you don’t have to launch the likes of Steam, the Epic Games Launcher, Battle.net, and more individually.

After all, who has the sort of time required to launch each game launcher and then pick which game they’d like to launch from within said launcher? Corsair’s solution is placing it all within their Game Launcher Launcher, which will surely make everything easier for users.

We are proud to announce our new, easy-to-use software that will change the way you manage all your games. Introducing the CORSAIR Game Launcher. #CORSAIRLauncher pic.twitter.com/HiZ5oNhZ7k — CORSAIR (@CORSAIR) March 31, 2019

Those using the Corsair Game Launcher Launcher will also be able to convert their actual real-world money into “RGBucks,” which they will then be able to use to purchase video games. “Micro-transactions have never been easier,” reads the Game Launcher Launcher in the video. Unfortunately, returns are not offered.

However, for those looking to unload games that they aren’t playing, they’ll be able to recycle them into new games they’ll probably not play. Just select three titles, click “Recycle,” and presto, you’ve got yourself a new adventure!

While this is entirely a joke, I couldn’t help but notice the games Corsair is offering through their Game Launcher Launcher. Who doesn’t remember the gripping tale from the Sass Effect series, or the thrilling adventure in Shadow of the Big Boi? Of course, I can’t wait to get my hands on exclusives like Super Doggo The Movie The Game and Low FPS: The Video Game.

What do you think about this? Are you expecting some pretty fantastic pranks to take place this April Fools‘ Day? What are some of the best you’ve seen so far? Sound of in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

