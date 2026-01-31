PlayStation Exclusive Game Being Given Away for Free

A PlayStation exclusive from the PS3 era is being given away for free, though the deal won’t be live until February 18. And it’s not going to be available via the PlayStation Store for PS5 and PS4 users, but via Lenovo, which means the free giveaway will be limited to PC users. Because it comes via Lenovo, no subscriptions will be needed, but codes, which are Steam codes, will be limited to a first come first served basis. Typically, codes run out within a couple of hours, so those interested will want to be prompt.

The giveaway is happening here, where Quantic Dream and PlayStation’s PS3 exclusive game Heavy Rain will be given away for free. For those unfamiliar with this title, it is an action-adventure game released in 2010 by French developer Quantic Dream and published by PlayStation as a PS3 exclusive. Six years later, it came to PS4 in remastered form, and then in 2020, it shed its PlayStation exclusivity and came to PC.

Heavy Rain was the first release in a three game paternship between Quantic Dream that continued with 2013’s Beyond: Two Souls and concluded with 2018’s Detroit: Become Human. And many consider it the studio’s best game to date. It was the studio’s junior effort following 2005’s Fahrenheit and 1999’s The Nomad Soul. Some were introduced to the studio with the former, but it was Heavy Rain that put the French team on the map. Upon release, it earned an 87 on Metacritic, making it one of the higher rated games of its year. Coupling this, it sold millions of copies.

For those who know nothing about the game, it is a narrative-driven action-adventure experience where you make countless decisions over the course of the game that influence and shape the story, including its ending. The plot revolves around the Origami Killer, a serial killer on the loose who has been using heavy rainfall to drown victims.

Because this is the PC version of Heavy Rain, it is more similar to the PS4 remaster of the game than the original PS3 version, complete with substantial upgrades to visual quality and performance.

Meanwhile, for those who don’t know how the Lenobo free games giveaways work, they are free to keep. These aren’t limited time trials nor are they tied to any subscription. Once claimed, the game is free to keep, and there is no financial barrier to entry.

