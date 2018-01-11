Rumor: Crackdown 3, State Of Decay 2 Release Dates Leaked By Amazon Spain

Thanks to a recent leak by Amazon Spain, we may have a pretty good idea when two highly anticipated sequels will make their way to Xbox One.

First up is Crackdown 3. This open-world action game was originally supposed to come out on November 7th, before Microsoft delayed it into 2018 due to development issues. But now, according to the international listing (as pointed out by Resetera), it’s now set to arrive on June 29th, 2018.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The second game in question is State of Decay 2, the follow-up to the hit open-world zombie survival game that was a big hit back on the Xbox 360. The game’s been in development for a while now, but Amazon Spain lists it as releasing on May 25th, 2018. Furthermore, it provided a first glimpse at the cover art for the game, which can be found below.

Undead Labs, the developers of State of Decay 2, did indicate that it would have announcements on its blog this week about the sequel, so this news could be pertaining to said announcements.

Microsoft hasn’t said a word about either game yet, so both release dates are only rumored at this point. Plus, there’s always a chance that Crackdown 3 could be moved into later in 2018, giving Microsoft a big holiday title to lean on in just a few months’ time. It’ll also give them the proper pacing needed to get an ad campaign going for the sequel, complete with Terry Crews on board for promotional push, just as he was last year.

We’ll let you know once Microsoft confirms more information on these games. But it sounds like they’re heading into 2018 with a great deal of confidence, hoping to keep its Xbox One audience from having another dull holiday season, like 2017 had.