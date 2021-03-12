Crash Bandicoot 4 Launches on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, PC Version Coming Soon

✖

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time has now come to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms with a PC release coming soon, Activision announced this week. A launch trailer for the new platforms released on Friday welcomed the game to the next generation and said that those playing on PC will be able to play the game through Battle.net on March 26th when it goes on sale there. Details on how the game will play on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms were also shared for those buying it there or those who will be upgrading for free from the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions.

In case you’ve been in the dark on Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time since its release, the new trailer released below will bring you up to speed on what the game’s about and what people think about the game so far. The trailer confirmed the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S release and set the date for the PC release happening later this month.

Gear up for Crash’s wackiest, Wumpiest adventure yet! 🤪 🗺️ 👟 🥭 #Crash4 It’s About Time is AVAILABLE NOW on PS5™, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch™ - https://t.co/dyrW4aR5DC pic.twitter.com/WGzdY8AKOk — Crash Bandicoot (@CrashBandicoot) March 12, 2021

If you’ve already got the game on the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, you’re in luck if you want to play through it again. Like many other games released near the end of the last generation of games, those who own the game can upgraded to the next-gen version at no cost. The only catch is that if you bought a disc version of the game and then bought a next-gen console that doesn’t have a disc drive, you of course won’t be able to upgrade that way.

As for the game’s performance on these new platforms and on the PC, Activision shared some details on what players can expect.

“PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions will support native 4K at 60FPS, while Xbox Series S versions will upscale to 4K,” Activision said. “On PC Battle.net, 4K will be supported based on players’ PC specs; framerate is uncapped, and the game will run at 60FPS when playing with recommended specs. Internet required on PC. 4K compatible display required for 4K resolution.”

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is now available on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S as of Friday with the PC release coming on March 26th.