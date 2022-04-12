Crash Bandicoot Fans Worried After New Development at Activision Blizzard

Today, Vicarious Visions announced that the studio has officially merged with Blizzard Entertainment. While the team will remain based in Albany, it will now be a fully dedicated support studio for games like Overwatch and World of Warcraft. Over the last few years, Vicarious Visions has been responsible for Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2. Both of those remakes were critical and commercial successes, helping to revive their respective franchises. Unfortunately, the development team will now move away from games such as these.

The news has been very disappointing for fans of Crash Bandicoot! N. Sane Trilogy helped to bring the character back after years out of the spotlight, but now that Vicarious Visions has essentially been dissolved and Toys for Bob has become a support studio for the Call of Duty games, Crash Bandicoot’s future remains uncertain. Xbox boss Phil Spencer has already intimated that he wants to see some of Activision Blizzard’s dormant franchises return following Microsoft’s purchase of the publisher. For now, fans will just have to hope that Crash Bandicoot is part of those future plans!

