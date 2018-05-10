Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Releasing on All Platforms This June

It’s official! The highly beloved Crash Bandicoot remaster, the N. Sane Trilogy, finally has a release date for Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch – and it’s coming sooner than we thought!

The official Twitter account for the game broke the big news with a classic in-game moment to let fans know that Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is crashing even more systems on June 29th.

Crash has defeated N. Tropy and is giving fans the gift of time! The N. Sane Trilogy is launching on new platforms early — June 29, 2018! pic.twitter.com/cbMtgUGBmM — Crash Bandicoot (@CrashBandicoot) May 10, 2018

It’s fantastic news for those looking forward to playing an old favourite but don’t have a PlayStation 4. It’s even an earlier date than previously projected! Though the news is exciting, it didn’t stop fans from thinking about a different sort of franchise:

Crash Bandicoot for Smash Bros, please. — RimskiDogg 🔜 CEO (@RimskiDogg) May 10, 2018

CRASH FOR SMASH! — Dany (@Dany24123147) May 10, 2018

It’s definitely apparent that fans are ready for more Crash and more than a little anxious about the upcoming Smash Brothers title for the Switch. Speaking of the hybrid console, I personally can’t wait to relive this nostalgia on the latest handheld from the Big N. The controls seem like it would be perfect with the joy-con technology, and to take it with me on the go? Yes, please!

In other Crash Bandicoot news, the N. Sane Trilogy is wiping out all traces of Naughty Dog when it comes to the Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch this July. According to our previous coverage, one thing that’s going to be missing from the party is any sort of mention to the game’s original creator.

“GearNuke has recently reported that, while the Crash Bandicoot games will still be there in full, including the original PlayStation adventure, Cortex Strikes Back and Warped, there will be something missing – the wink-in-the-eye references to Naughty Dog.

These were in the form of Easter eggs, including a picture of Nathan Drake in Crash Bandicoot’s house and a sticker featuring the Naughty Dog logo on Coco’s laptop. As you can see from the image below, the old version shows the Naughty Dog image, while the new version shows something new.

So we’re not sure if Sony requested the change, or if Activision is just doing it automatically to ensure there’s no legal waves coming from the release of the game, but it’s happening regardless. And unless you’re a die-hard fan that was embracing those Easter eggs like the next big thing, chances are you’re going to be fine with the port the way it is.”

