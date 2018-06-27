Crash Bandicoot and Richard Sherman Become Close Pals In New Social Campaign

We’re just a few days away from Crash Bandicoot making his debut on Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC with his N. Sane Trilogy. Activision decided to celebrate the occasion by letting its furry mascot visit the house of pro football star Richard Sherman, letting him get first crack at the Xbox One version.

The social campaign kicked off with a few fun photos that were posted by Activision, featuring Crash Bandicoot (or rather a dude in a furry Crash Bandicoot suit) visiting Sherman’s house. He’s then allowed in as Sherman settles down in his favorite bean bag to play a few rounds of the game. But then the two indulge in a “friendly” game of football, with Sherman making a clean getaway. (Hey, it’s not easy running in a furry Bandicoot suit, Richard!)

You can also check out an Instagram post made on Sherman’s account, with him talking about how he’s enjoying the new game while Crash looks on, chilling in the background.

For those who need a reminder of the pure awesomeness of N. Sane Trilogy, check out the details below!

Your favorite marsupial, Crash Bandicoot, is back! He’s enhanced, entranced & ready-to-dance with the N. Sane Trilogy game collection. Now you can experience Crash Bandicoot like never before in Fur-K. Spin, jump, wump and repeat as you take on the epic challenges and adventures through the three games that started it all, Crash Bandicoot, Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back and Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped. Relive all your favorite Crash moments in their fully-remastered HD graphical glory and get ready to put some UMPH in your WUMP!

Original 3 Games Fully Remastered:

3 Full Games, 100+ Levels & 2 Playable Characters

Experience N. Tense Platforming, Epic Challenges & Adventures

Stunning New Animations & Graphics

NEW! Play as Coco in ALL Three Games

NEW! Time Trials in ALL Three Games

NEW! Online Leaderboards

Crash Bandicoot

Dr. Neo Cortex has a plan to take over the world, and he wants to create genetically engineered animals to do his bidding. To create his minions, Cortex kidnaps as many animals as he can; Crash Bandicoot’s girlfriend just happens to be one of his victims. Take control of Crash as he runs, jumps, and spins through 30 levels of intense action on three different Australian islands. Only you can help Crash save the animals, save his girlfriend, and foil Dr. Cortex’s plot.

Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back

The evil Dr. Neo Cortex is back…out this time to save the world? And he’s asking for help from his arch nemesis, Crash Bandicoot? Is this just a conniving plan to lure Crash into Cortex’s next dastardly experiment? Can Crash win again or will he join Cortex’s mindless zoo? Bigger free-roaming 3-D environments, all-new animations and a whole host of colorful characters – watch as our hero Crash, ice-skates, rodeo-rides a polar bear and jet-packs through zero-gravity in the continuing adventures of Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back – This time he ain’t joking!

Crash Bandicoot Warped

Oh yeah…he’s back…AND he’s ready! It’s a Whole New Time-Traveling Adventure! All new-style gameplay action – scuba dive, ride a motorcycle, a baby T-Rex, and go free-roaming airborne in a plane! Play as Coco! Gallop along the Great Wall of China on a tiger, go extreme on a jet-ski and other high-flying surprises! Prove your skills with the new Super-charge Body Slam, Super Slide, Double Jump, Death-Tornado Spin and a Laser-Guided Bazooka. All new enemies include a new Big Boss, Uka Uka, N. Tropy, a menacing Dingodile and of course, the return of some favorites like N. Gin and Tiny. More Action. More Fun. More Puzzles and Secret Levels. And you didn’t think it could get any better!

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Stormy Ascent Level

Experience the notorious Stormy Ascent level from the original Crash Bandicoot game. Previously unfinished and unreleased, this level will challenge even the most hardcore of Crash fans! Do you have what it takes to tackle the fast retracting steps, vial throwing lab assistants, flying birds, moving platforms and iron spikes?

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Future Tense Level

Play the first-ever NEW level built for the original trilogy’s gameplay in almost 20 years. Drawing inspiration from the cut “Waterfall Level” from the first Crash Bandicoot game, Future Tense features several puzzles from the original level set in the futuristic setting from Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped. Discover a whole new level of difficulty for Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy as you dodge rockets, destroy robots and leaps lasers while ascending a massive futuristic skyscraper.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy releases on June 29 for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. You can pick up the PlayStation 4 version now.