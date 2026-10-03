Xbox Discounts One of the Best RPGs by 85% for Five Days Only

Xbox via the Microsoft Store has discounted one of the best RPGs by 85% for five days only. As a result, it is available for $3. Further, the game in question is an Xbox 360 game, so this discount is available to three generations of Xbox users: Xbox 360 users, Xbox One users, and Xbox Series X users. Obviously, Xbox Series S is included in the latter. Come October 8, though, this discount will expire, so those interested are working with a fairly limited window of opportunity.

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This weekend, five different Ubisoft games are free for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users. Those not interested in any of these games, but in need of something to play, who don’t have early access to Gears of War: E-Day, may want to consider picking up The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings because it is only $3 right now. While lesser known and not quite as good as its 2015 sequel, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the second game in The Witcher trilogy is quietly one of the best RPGs of its generation, as evidenced by its 88 on Metacritic and the fact that an appreciable number of hardcore Witcher fans will actually go to bat and say it’s the best game in the series.

While The Witcher 3 is made to be experienced without playing the first two games in the trilogy, they are all connected. The first game is not as good as its sequels and is rough to revisit, which is why it’s being remade. To this end, a story recap of the first game is a great way to experience it. Playing two is borderline essential for the third game given all the returning characters, the relationship arcs, and the political situation that fuels the third game. It’s also really good, and while a little rough on the edges, it still holds up. It’s also much shorter, so it’s easier to make room for it. It’s specifically 25 to 50 hours, on average, compared to The Witcher 3, which is 50 to 175 hours long, on average.

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The Witcher x Game of Thrones

In particular, compared to the third game, The Witcher 2 has a much more focused and tighter story. Where The Witcher 3 is the world is ending, the second game is a political thriller featuring kings, assassins, espionage, conspiracies, and diplomacy. Your choices are also more impactful in it. To this end, those who like Game of Thrones will almost certainly love the story of the second game, which is more grounded.

Given the new release of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered, now is a great time to check out the second game before rolling into a playthrough of the remaster. You could wait for the remake of the first game and then domino them, but the remake isn’t coming out anytime soon, and by the time it does, the window between it and The Witcher 4 may be too small to fit all three games in.