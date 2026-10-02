Nintendo Switch Console Exclusive From 2024 Coming to PS5 and PS4 This Month

A Nintendo Switch console exclusive is coming to both PS5 and PS4 this month. More specifically, mid-October. That’s the extent of the specificity, though, which is odd because mid-October is right around the corner, so it’s unclear why precise details are being withheld at this point. As for a console exclusive, for those unfamiliar with this exact verbiage, it refers to a game only available on a single console platform in addition to PC. In this case, the game in question has been console exclusive to Nintendo Switch since December of 2024. It’s yet to come to Nintendo Switch 2, but it’s coming to PlayStation.

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Following a collection of NES and SNES games coming to PS5, users of the current PlayStation console and the previous one are getting Antoblast sometime later this month. For those who do not recognize this name, it is a side-scrolling action platformer from developer Summitsphere and publisher Joystick Ventures. And it’s a great game, or at least that’s what its 87 on Metacritic and its 95% approval rating on Steam across nearly 3,000 user reviews suggest. The latter is enough for it to earn the “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating on Steam, the highest rating on the platform. How much it’s going to cost on PS5, meanwhile, remains to be seen. It’s $15 on the Nintendo eShop, but $20 on Steam. It will presumably be one of these two prices. Probably the latter.

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In the fast-paced, chaotic game, you play as the enraged Dynamite Anton or his cranked-out co-worker Annie. With the power of your Mighty F’n Hammer, you will demolish bizarre worlds featuring screen-filling bosses, all in the name of stealing your Spirits back from Satan.

Story-wise, there’s not much to it. And it’s a pretty trite premise, but it comes together in a unique way. Still, those who need a great story to keep them going probably won’t find much of value here. The value in this game is its gameplay, which is what all the high remarks make note of.

“Really think the game is fun,” reads one of its aforementioned user reviews. “Nice controls and destruction in my opinion.” Another adds, “One of the best games I ever played.”

For those on PS4 and PS5 and interested in picking this one up when it comes to the PlayStation Store later this month, you should expect a runtime of about 7 to 11 hours, with variance primarily coming down to how much side content you engage with, and assuming relative competence at this genre of platformers; otherwise, you may have to add a few hours of practice time to this playtime. Meanwhile, completionists will need more like 25 hours with the action platformer. Until it’s out, though, if you need something to play, there is currently a $60 PS5 game on sale for $6 on the PlayStation Store.