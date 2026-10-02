The Latest Pokemon Rumors Would Be a Huge Mistake if True

Pokemon is quickly becoming a major hit on the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 consoles. Between Generations 8 & 9, Pokemon Sword and Shield and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, respectively, new releases, and ports of older games, fans have plenty to enjoy. The rerelease of Pokemon FireRed and LeafGreen proved to be a major success; I know I immediately jumped into FireRed and spent countless hours reliving my childhood. So this makes the latest rumors surrounding the series especially exciting, but for players like me who grew up playing Pokemon, it has a sad hidden meaning.

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There have been multiple rumors suggesting that Pokemon Ruby and Pokemon Sapphire may be coming to Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 just as FireRed and LeafGreen did. Excitement could not be higher, as these are some of the most beloved games, and fans are eager to return to Hoenn. However, I cannot help but think that this means skipping Pokemon Gold and Pokemon Silver, my absolute favorite Generation, especially with Pokemon Crystal. While nothing is confirmed or guaranteed, I suspect that if The Pokemon Company skips these games, we may never return to Johto on the Switch family.

The Latest Pokemon Switch Rumors Could Leave Johto Behind

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ComicBook.com covered the latest rumors from @Light_88_ on social media, a Pokemon leaker, who claims that Pokemon Ruby and Pokemon Sapphire will be coming to Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 on October 8th. Obviously, with these being leaks, they should be taken with a grain of salt. But this hasn’t stopped Pokemon fans like me from getting excited, even if it does mean we’ll have to wait longer to explore Johto once again, if we get that chance at all. Previous rumors and even an official Japanese Pokemon social media account have suggested or teased that Generation 3 is the next to be revived, so while it remains to be seen, many signs are pointing to this possibility.

This isn’t to say that Ruby and Sapphire shouldn’t come to modern consoles, because I genuinely can’t wait to replay them. Both are excellent games, and the rise of Mega Swampert in Pokemon Champions has made the appeal of picking it as a starter in a new playthrough something I am looking forward. Generation 3 has so much to offer, and it massively expanded on the formula with weather, abilities, natures, and so much more. Double battles have become one of my favorite additions to the series, and we have Ruby and Sapphire to thank for that.

But the issue is what their arrival could mean for the order in which Nintendo makes older Pokemon games available. If Generation 3 is next, there is no guarantee that Generation 2 will follow. If The Pokemon Company begins skipping generations, we may not see them rereleased at all on the Switch. With how much I love Gold and Silver, plus everything they also brought to the series, it would be a shame to never see them arrive on the latest Nintendo console. The rising cost of older handhelds and their respective games means most players have to rely on these releases to play them, either for the first time or yet another playthrough.

Pokemon Gold, Silver, and Crystal Deserve More Than a Detour

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Pokemon Gold and Pokemon Silver represented a substantial evolution from Pokemon Red and Pokemon Blue. Obviously, the games introduced a new region in Johto along with 100 new Pokemon, but the mechanics it introduced are instrumental in the series becoming as popular as it has. The real-time clock, the breeding system, Pokemon being able to hold items, berries, and, of course, the new Dark and Steel types. The games felt like a genuine expansion of the formula that Red and Blue created.

But the most impressive part, and what blew my mind as a kid, was the extension from Johto to Kanto. After becoming the champion in the new region, players could return to Kanto and test their team and skill, including challenging the older gym leaders with new, stronger Pokemon and seeing how the world has grown. But the most exciting part was battling Red after conquering both regions and coming face-to-face with the most powerful trainer we’ve ever battled.

The improvements continue even beyond this. New animated spirits, a playable female protagonist in Pokemon Crystal, and color all blew me away as a kid. Gold and Silver go beyond nostalgia; they were some of the most impressive sequels. As someone who especially loves Gold, Silver, and Crystal, I would hate to see modern players miss out on these adventures while other generations receive renewed attention. A Switch release would make revisiting Johto far more convenient without requiring players to track down old handhelds and cartridges.

Skipping a Generation Could Undermine Pokemon’s Retro Revival

image courtesy of the pokemon company

Bringing Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire to the Nintendo Switch is smart, because they are some of the most beloved, especially Pokemon Emerald and its Battle Frontier. FireRed and LeafGreen were basically printing money after being added to the Switch, and there is no reason to doubt that we’ll see even more success for Generation 3. Both games being on the Game Boy Advance also likely plays a role in these rumors, as it should be easier to release games from the same handheld.

Still, moving from Generation 1 to Generation 3 means that those who come to Gold and Silver after Ruby and Sapphire may have certain expectations. As much as I love Generation 2, I cannot deny the advancements between the Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance games. Some of my favorite Pokemon, like Pelipper, Ludicolo, and Milotic, are from these games. The best possible outcome would be to see the Battle Frontier be playable on modern consoles, but even if we get Ruby and Sapphire, I doubt this is something we’ll get.

Of course, there is still no guarantee that we are getting Pokemon Ruby and Pokemon Sapphire so soon, if at all. And even if they do arrive next week, we could still receive Pokemon Gold and Silver later. I hope the company does not overlook Johto while expanding Pokemon’s selections on the Switch. The series has a long history worth preserving, and Pokémon Gold, Pokémon Silver, and Pokémon Crystal deserve a place in its modern library. Plus, I really want to replay these games on my TV as I did with FireRed.

Would you rather see Pokemon Gold and Silver or Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire on Switch first? Share your thoughts with us on the ComicBook.com forum!