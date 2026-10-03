5 Upcoming Horror Games To Brave Through Before Halloween In 2026

October 2026 is the prime time for horror games, with many with planned releases for this month to line up with Halloween before other holiday seasons start. Before juggernaut games like GTA 6 take up everyone’s time, upcoming horror experiences are perfect for those who like any aspect of the genre, whether it’s psychological journeys or titles that demand strategy through traditional survival mechanics. There are games coming out for every type of horror fan, including a few that stand above others due to an interesting premise, gorgeously terrifying art style, or some combination of the two.

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Already, October is starting off strong with the release of Silent Hill: Townfall back on September 24, 2026. While that game does have its problems, it is incredibly atmospheric and contains a great narrative that revolves around psychological horror that series is known for. Other great IPs are getting new games this month, but plenty of indie experiences are also crafting fresh horror-driven adventures for players to dive into as well.

5. Neverway

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Although the indie game Neverway is slated to have a full release in 2027, October marks the first time players will be able to experience the title through a free prologue demo. This title is meant to be a farming simulator with definite inspirations from games like Terraria or Stardew Valley, only with horrific elements you wouldn’t expect in cozier genres. Players embody main character Fiona as she quits a dead end job to start over on a farm, becoming the immortal herald of a dead god in the process.

Fighting through debt and other horrors gives Neverway its flavor, with the prologue introducing you to plenty of characters you’ll be seeing more of for the official release. Making bonds is important here, as they can provide combat buffs to fend off the nightmarish creatures of the world. Much like Stardew Valley, this game is a top-down experience full of content to explore, such as crafting, mini-games, and natural time progression that impacts what you try to do each day.

The horror RPG features of the game aren’t an afterthought either, as there are several moments in the prologue where a dark sense of foreboding creates an atmosphere similar to other great horror titles. With highly detailed pixel art, players can experience interactive cutscenes that play into the horror here, before then engaging into fast-paced combat and surprisingly detailed survival systems. The full launch of Neverway has the potential to rival games like Stardew Valley in some ways, with a totally different tone that befits a spooky season.

4. Remothered: Red Nun’s Legacy

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The last game in the Remothered trilogy is set to launch only a few days before Halloween this year, giving you the perfect excuse to play the other games in the series before its finale. Remothered: Red Nun’s Legacy is set up as the conclusion to multiple good survival horror games, whose style is different than just a clone of something like Resident Evil or Alan Wake. The plot of the third game centers on main character Susan, whose daughter has been kidnapped and taken to a decaying home in Mount Etna, a secluded area in the wilderness where monsters and other terrifying threats lurk.

The appeal of the Remothered games come down to their unique mechanics, which include observing environments in ways normal humans can’t do. Retrocognition combines with the ability to manipulate mirrors, or supernatural moths who can clue you into forgotten memories throughout the game’s world. Investigating certain memories can open up new paths or transform the setting entirely, changing parts of the environment to your advantage. The third-person survival horror here is much of what fans of the genre could hope for, from intense encounters with scary enemies to mind-bending puzzles tied to progression.

3. Nowhere

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Narrative mystery horror is one of the more underrated subgenres of horror as a whole, and a niche that Nowhere plans to tackle quite well. Set for release on October 14, 2026, this game is steeped in Norse mythology, set within a decaying and deserted village inside a wilderness that threatens to overwhelm you with its atmosphere. Here, you are someone investigating the village, solving mysteries tied to its darker setting, with tension rising as you discover more and more about the area.

Nowhere combines realistic survival horror with natural exploration, much like Alan Wake 2, but also adds a very detailed detective gameplay system meant to challenge your deductive skills. Much like L.A. Noire or other detective-focused games, Nowhere‘s narrative is a huge selling point of the horror, presenting a unique tale on Norse myth and the conflicts of the Viking age. Instead of jump scares and other cheap horror tropes, Nowhere uses environmental tension to set up disturbing sequences through a slower build-up. For that alone, this horror game is far different from a majority of titles within the genre.

Another appealing part about Nowhere‘s structure is how it throws you into an open-world without much direction, trusting you to explore what elements you find interesting. The non-linear approach here adds to the immersive quality of the world, with the game demanding you find your own clues and connections rather than it telling you any answers. The investigation you embark on is completely your own, especially as distant horns morph the forests around you into something nightmarish. Nowhere‘s premise as a balanced survival and puzzle-solving horror game easily makes it one to keep an eye on when it eventually releases.

2. Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival

The Hellraiser series is a staple in horror, yet it has been almost never represented in games at all. This changes with the October 8, 2026, release of Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival, a first-person horror game that seems to have all the core pillars of why this franchise is one of the genre’s greatest pillars. This game’s demo is already on Steam, and introduces players to its core plot — where main character Aidan must save his girlfriend from the hellish Labyrinth realm and its denizens. While Cenobite characters like Pinhead return, this game is set to offer a more complete Hellraiser experience than just some cameos.

This game is riddled with Hellraiser‘s signature blend of blood and gore, dripping with themes of sensuality mixed with cruelty. At the same time, the game allows players to manipulate the environment around them using the power of the Genesis Configuration, a mysterious puzzle box much like the one from the first Hellraiser movie. This box gives you multiple powers outside of puzzle-solving too, allowing you to defeat depraved enemies you find all throughout the Labyrinth’s many corridors. From what we’ve seen, this game plays much like Resident Evil Village and other first-person horror experiences.

For fans of body horror, there won’t be a better game than Hellraiser: Revival this year. Developed by Saber Interactive, this title seems to be divided into a core combat system and environmental puzzles that play to the best strengths of the survival horror genre. From wielding shotguns to take down cultists to managing an inventory of strange artifacts you find in the Labyrinth itself, Hellraiser: Revival looks like a familiar experience with a fresh story dedicated for fans of the series.

1. Silver Pines

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Releasing also on October 8, 2026, is Silver Pines, a survival horror Metroidvania set in small town America that offers vast exploration within an intricate and foreboding world. From the game’s available Steam demo alone, the art style of the game is immaculate, with a combination of 2D animation and 3D environments to give a level of intimacy to the setting. When it rains, your screen has smears of rain drops on it, with sound effects like wind being so excellently done you’ll swear there’s a storm outside of your home too.

This game follows private investigator Red Walker traveling to the city of Silver Pines, a half-forgotten and half-abandoned space in the middle of nowhere. His mission is to track down someone named Eddie Velvet, a missing musician, but it’s soon revealed that Silver Pines is far from an innocent small town. As the dark history of this place starts to resurface, fans of horror content like the show Widow’s Bay will no doubt get highly invested in the game’s events. Dread and atmosphere are paramount here, with up-close and tense survival gameplay also giving players way to engage with the horror.

Silver Pines is a love letter to classic survival horror, with limited resources and puzzles mixing with Metroidvania investigation at every step. Locked doors, hidden paths, and unexpected scares feel quite natural, with the pace of the game only lending to the atmosphere too. With terrifying monster bosses prevalent in different phases of Silver Pines as well, this game easily ranks as one of the best horror titles coming out in October of this year.