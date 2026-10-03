$40 Nintendo Switch Games Now Available for $2 on eShop

Two Nintendo Switch games that normally run at $40 on the Nintendo eShop are now available for $2 on the eShop. Neither game is natively available on the Nintendo Switch 2, but both games are playable on the newer Nintendo console via backward compatibility with the older Nintendo console. And considering the current state of the developer of these games, and the series effectively being dormant, it’s unlikely they will ever get Nintendo Switch 2 ports, leaving backward compatibility the only option to play them on the console.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to a similar deal that lets Nintendo Switch users nab an exclusive Mario game normally $60 for just $6, Switch and Switch 2 users, until October 24, can get both Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don’t Dry and Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice for $1.99, or purchase the pair as a bundle for a reduced $3.99. No matter which option you choose, both are exclusive to the Nintendo eShop. If this seems like a major price drop, it’s because it is, as it’s the result of a 95% discount. These are currently the biggest discounts available on the Nintendo eShop.

As for the games, they are the reboot and its sequel of the Leisure Suit Larry series, a classic adventure game series from Sierra Entertainment that dates all the way back to 1987 and has sold over 10 million copies to date. The series has never achieved mainstream success, but it’s cultivated a cult following and an infamous reputation thanks to its unique blend of parody and risque content. After being dormant for almost a decade, European developer CrazyBunch revived the series in 2018 with a reboot, the aforementioned Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don’t Dry. In 2020, a sequel was released: the aforementioned Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice. Since then, there’s been nothing, and after the studio lost key leads and suffered layoffs, this may not change.

Play video

Newest Games in a Cult Classic Series

The first game, the 2018 release, boasts a 72 on Metacritic. This is an alright score, but certainly not great, and it may be an underrating according to various user reviews. For example, on Steam, it has an 85% approval rating across more than 1,100 user reviews. Similarly, its sequel has a 73 on Metacritic and an 82% approval rating on Steam.

Play video

As for the games, just like the classics, they are point-and-click adventure games and follow Larry on his journey to make and find love. Those who end up checking one or both out can expect the first game to take about 9 to 11 hours, while the second game takes about 13 to 17 hours. This is up to nearly 30 hours of content for $3, which is about ten hours of content per dollar. This is some of the best content per dollar value on the Nintendo eShop right now.