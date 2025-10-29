One of the Biggest Names in Horror Made Their Own Resident Evil 4

After dominating the world of theatrical horror, Blumhouse has increasingly been turning its attention to the world of video games. On top of titles like the psychedelic-looking Sleep Awake and the mysterious Project C, Blumhouse also has Crisol: Theater of Idols coming down the pipeline. Crisol: Theater of Idols seems set to give players a Blumhouse take on Resident Evil 4, playing with the same type of aesthetic that was memorably utilized in that classic Capcom title.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Developed by Blumhouse Games and Vermila Studios, Crisol: Theater of Idols is a first-person survival-horror. Ahead of the game’s release in 2026, the publisher has announced a video series set to guide players around the island of Tormentosa, which highlights the ways Cristol: Theater of Idols seems to be pulling from the same visual aesthetic and gameplay touches that led to some of the most memorable entries in the Resident Evil series. That’s not a complaint, either, as the game seems poised to infuse its own creepy touches into a formula that produced one of the best survival-horror games of the 21st century.

Crisol: Theater Of Idols Is Taking Cues From The Best Resident Evil Games

Set on the island of Tormentosa off the coast of Hispaña, the video teaser for Crisol: Theater of Idols highlights the creepy atmosphere and unsettling threats awaiting players in the game. The game’s creepy Spanish location and vivid imagery recall titles like Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil VIII, both of which used remote rural European settings to horrifying effect. Crisol: Theater of Idols ups the ante by introducing a host of unholy enemies that seem to be stalking the player.

The first-person survival game has a lot of the same kind of creepy, rural, and quasi-religious imagery that made Resident Evil 4 so memorable, as well as a focus on gunplay that will feel familiar to anyone who remembers stepping into the role of Leon Kennedy as he explored a similarly creepy take on Spain. The first-person perspective recalls the first-person perspective of Resident Evil VIII, highlighting another thematic connection between the titles. The world-building on display in the video teaser highlights the frantic but atmospheric gameplay players can expect from the title, with an emphasis placed on surviving against creepy automatons.

The game’s lead character is Gabriel, a dedicated soldier who can use his own blood as ammunition for his supernatural firearm, adding an element of choice in firefights as players draw on their own life force to solve puzzles and put down enemies. The video highlights some of that combat and how creepy the porcelain enemies can be — teasing the overall look of the game. The first in a planned series of tours into the world of Crisol: Theater of Idols, curious players can check out Blumhouse and Vermila Studios’ terrifying world-building in the video below.