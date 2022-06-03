Critical Role Releases New One-Page RPG

Critical Role will release a new one-page RPG about magical familiars later this month. As part of Free RPG Day, Critical Role's Darrington Press imprint has announced A Familiar Problem, a one-page RPG created by Marisha Ray and designed by Grant Hewitt. Hewitt notably designed Honey Heist, a one-page RPG featured on Critical Role several times. A Familiar Problem places players in the role of familiars attempting to complete a daring quest of their own. How those familiars do without their adventurer partners remains to be seen, but a whole bunch of chaos will likely be involved.

To show off the new game, Ray will be running A Familiar Problem for a one-shot airing on Critical Role's Twitch channel later this month. A Familiar Problem: Sprinkle's Incredible Journey will feature Ray and fellow cast members Laura Bailey, Matthew Mercer, and Travis Willingham, along with Isabella Roland and Heidi N Closet from Ru Paul's Drag Race. Sprinkle, of course, is the pet weasel of Bailey's Campaign 2 character Jester, who was subjected to countless tortures and dangerous situations in part because Bailey kept forgetting that the weasel was on her person. It got to the point that Mercer had to explain how it was that a weasel with 1 HP was able to survive so many hazards before the campaign ended.

A Familiar Problem: Sprinkle's Incredible Journey will air on June 23rd at 7 PM PT on Critical Role's Twitch channel and will be posted to Critical Role's YouTube page on June 25th for Free RPG Day.

A Familiar Problem will be released in game stores on June 25th in the US and July 23rd internationally, with a full digital release planned for later this year.