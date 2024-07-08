Critical Role’s Sam Riegel Announces He Is Recovering From Cancer

Critical Role’s Sam Riegel is recovering from a form of cancer. Today, Critical Role posted a video from Riegel in which he informed fans that he was recovering from oropharyngeal carcinoma, a type of cancer that affects the tongue, tonsils, and soft palate. Riegel revealed that he underwent surgery to remove the cancer that resulted in the removal of his tonsils, a part of his tongue, and a part of his soft palate, and left Riegel with a 7-inch scar on his throat. Riegel also underwent radiation treatment for six weeks. In the video, Riegel stated that fans may notice that his diction “is a bit slurry” as he recovers, in part because he had to relearn how to speak and swallow following his treatment.

Welcome back to our fearless leader, bard extraordinaire, and a true inspiration @samriegel! ✨



Thank you one and all for your patience, kindness, and respect for Sam's privacy as he's been on the mend – join him below for an important message about his journey and recovery. 💕 pic.twitter.com/sEhkh55vuE — Critical Role (@CriticalRole) July 8, 2024

Part of the reason why Riegel posted a video about his diagnosis was to raise awareness of the HPV vaccine, which was developed in the early 2000s and is now regularly given to pre-teens. HPV (Human papillomavirus) can cause several types of cancer, including cervical cancer in women and oropharyngeal carcinoma in men. Because it’s a relatively new type of vaccine, many adults have not been given the HPV vaccine despite its effectiveness. Riegel also encouraged viewers to listen to their bodies, as he noticed his health issues because his oatmeal “tasted funny” and that he could no longer taste sweet things.

Riegel hadn’t been present for several months of Critical Role programming after the in-world death of his character Fresh Cut Grass, who had sacrificed themselves to kill a longtime foe in the current campaign. Riegel returned in the most recent episode with a new character Braius Doomseed, a paladin/bard devoted to the evil god Asmodeus.

In addition to his role at Critical Role, Riegel is also an accomplished voice actor and director with numerous credits on both sides of the recording booth.

Our best wishes go out to Riegel, his family, and his friends as he continues his recovery.