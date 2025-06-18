Crusader Kings 3 Players Get to Help Decide What Future DLCs Look Like

A few months ago, developer/publisher Paradox started to release Chapter 4 in its popular strategy RPG Crusader Kings 3. As with most content drops in CK3, Chapter 4 will eventually include a ton of new features and is being released over the course of several months, with the last drop scheduled for fall 2025. Even with the long rollout, the Crusader Kings 3 team is already starting to look forward to what’s next. With that in mind, the team released a new survey giving fans a chance to help shape what’s coming next.

You can access the survey via the Crusader Kings 3 Steam page. It’s a relatively short survey that asks several questions, including how long you’ve been playing CK3 and your player type. Specifically, the developers want to know if you focus on the RPG side or the strategy side. They also ask about your thoughts on various DLC that launched recently. This is where you can help shape future packs because the developers ask which features you’d like added or expanded.

They let you speak your mind on everything from banking to holy orders. If there’s something you really want in Crusader Kings 3, you’ll want to use this survey to pass your thoughts along. This is your best chance to help shape the future of CK3‘s development, so you’ll want to take advantage of it if you’re a hardcore CK3 player.

As mentioned, Crusader Kings 3 is slowly rolling out the Chapter 4 DLC. So far, the Crowns of the World and Khans of the Steppe packs have dropped. The former included several cosmetic additions, including six new crowns to show off your power. Meanwhile, the Khan pack opened up the Steppe region and gave players the option to form a nomadic government.

Next up will be the Coronation’s Event Pack. This is coming in the next few months and will add the Coronation activity, letting you “legitimize your rule through grand coronations that will impress your vassals and neighboring rulers.” There will also be new councilors and vassal events, though Paradox hasn’t detailed the specifics.

The final update for Chapter 4 is the All Under Heaven pack. This is due out in the fall and is a substantial addition to the map. Paradox promises the map will grow by “30%,” as the team is adding China, Japan, and Southeast Asia. That’ll include several new clans to lead, giving players plenty of reason to hop back into CK3 when it drops. Whether trying to rule as Shogun or the Devaraja, this update is sure to bring players back in droves if it hits as Paradox plans.

Crusader Kings 3 is out now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. As a reminder, Chapter 4 kicked off in March and will continue through the rest of the year. Don’t forget to fill out the survey to help influence what Paradox does after Chapter 4 wraps up. The survey doesn’t currently have an end date, but you’ll want to finish it as soon as you can to make your voice heard.