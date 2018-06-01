Crying Is Not Enough Gets PC Release Date, Coming to PS4 and Xbox One Later This Year

Greece-based developer Storyline Team has announced that its third-person survival horror game, Crying Is Not Enough, is poised release via PC on June 8th after five years in development.

To celebrate, the two-man development team has also released a brand-new trailer, and revealed that the title will be making its way to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One sometime later this year during Q3.

Details on the title aren’t extremely abundant, however, according to the developer, the game features not only classic survival horror gameplay, but survival mechanisms, puzzle solving, a winding story, and gun combat.

In development since February 2013, it’s been a long journey for Storyline Team, so it’s nice to see the game is finally releasing, and looks pretty good at that. It’s always hard to gauge the quality of a horror game — it really is a genre you just have to play and find out — but Crying Is Not Enough is packing some serious Evil Within meets Alan Wake vibes, sprinkled with a little bit of Silent Hills, which are all great games to evoke.

It’s currently unclear how much Crying Is Not Enough will cost when it launches. For more information on the game, peep the story synopsis below:

The game is about the story of a 35 year-old Jacob Helten and more specifically with his experiences after his wife’s serious injury to a car accident. A few weeks after the accident Claire’s health begins to improve significantly, but before getting discharged, she disappears mysteriously from the hospital. The same evening, an unknown woman approaches Jacob, claiming that she knows where his wife is, while declaring her willingness to help him. At this point, a dark journey begins, in a mysterious distant place, where soon the central character will understand that the disappearance of his wife is nothing more than a small incident of a puzzle that has yet to be unfolded. Soon he will find himself entangled in a game for harsh players, full of hatred, fear and intrigue, which although he is not the center, he is forced to adapt and survive, or at least he thinks so…