Crytek’s CEO Has Stepped Down

Crytek announced that Cevat Yerli, the company’s founder and now former president and CEO, has stepped down from the leadership opposition.

Instead of serving as the CEO and president, Yerli will move into a new position as a strategic shareholder for the publisher and developer. Avni and Faruk Yerli will take his place with the two serving as joint CEOs.

“With the company in a strong position, now is the ideal time to recognize the existing leadership’s excellent achievements over these past two years and formally transition executive leadership to Avni and Faruk,” Cevat Yerli said in a press release found on Crytek’s site. “I have been honored to serve as CEO of the company I founded with my brothers almost 20 years ago and have seen the team accomplish breakthrough things in that time. I look forward to continue helping Crytek as a major shareholder, and I am very excited to see what tomorrow brings. I have every confidence that the company will continue to shine under the guidance of Avni, Faruk, and the rest of the leadership team.”

The company is well known for its Crysis games, the Crytek-developed series of futuristic first-person shooters that’s seen several installations in the series throughout the years. More recently, however, Crytek has made headlines for the new game multiplayer bounty-hunting game called Hunt: Showdown that was recently launched in Early Access form. This timing wasn’t ignored either with the press release mentioning the game and referencing its launch while discussing how the game will be handled moving forward.

“The change in leadership follows the successful launch of the company’s much-anticipated bounty hunting game, Hunt: Showdown, last week. The company will continue to focus on enhancing its industry-leading proprietary development platform CRYENGINE, as well as ongoing development and publishing for Hunt: Showdown in the Frankfurt studio and Warface in the Kiev studio. Crytek’s Istanbul office will continue to be responsible for operating Warface in Turkey.”

Crytek’s own game engine that’s mentioned in the statement has also been a core part in another recent story involving the company. Back in December, it was announced that Crytek was suing the developer of Star Citizen over contract and copyright issues involving the use of the CryEngine technology. After Star Citizen developer Cloud Imperium Games moved to dismiss the suit, Crytek issued a scathing response that recounted Crytek’s stance on the lawsuit.

