Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC Scope Teased by Creators

The upcoming DLC for Cuphead, which is titled The Delicious Last Course, was first announced by developer StudioMDHR all the way back in 2018. The add-on content will take players to a new island where they will be able to do battle with all-new bosses and experience a handful of additional levels that weren’t found in the base game. And while Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course is slated to now arrive later this summer, some fans have started to wonder just how much this DLC will have to offer given its lengthy development timeline. Luckily, the founders of StudioMDHR have now given us a better idea of what to expect.

In a recent interview with us here at ComicBook.com, Cuphead directors Chad and Jared Moldenhauer gave us a glimpse of what The Delicious Last Course will have in store. Even though this DLC has been a long time coming, the directorial duo told us that this was primarily because the add-on was announced too far ahead of time. With this in mind, it’s not going to be the equivalent of a full-blown sequel to Cuphead of anything of that sort.

“It’s going to be about the content of what you would expect a DLC edition to be,” Jared Moldenhauer explained. “So it’s not a brand new game, obviously, because we’re sticking to the DLC moniker. But it’s definitely like chock-full of goods for fans. We’ll be excited to see what new battles, challenges, new ideas, how much more we pushed the musicality and the visuals to different levels. So there’s going to be a lot to take in, for sure.”

So while this DLC won’t be drastically large by any means, Chad Moldenhauer did say that Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course has definitely received a bump in some ways compared to the base game. “We perceived this as our last real love letter to the 1930s as a video game, at least for the very foreseeable future,” Chad said of the new Cuphead content. “And we just kind of wanted to go all in, really dig into some of the later ’30s craziness that some of the studios pulled off back then and dive into a bunch of fun challenges.”

While it remains to be seen what Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course will have in store as a whole, we luckily won’t have to wait much longer to find out. The new DLC is set to arrive later this summer on June 30, 2022, and will be coming to Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.