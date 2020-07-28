A Cuphead PS4 Announcement Has Leaked, and Fans are Ecstatic
A listing for Cuphead on the UK PlayStation Store seems to have leaked an announcement of the game for PlayStation 4. The title has been available on Xbox One and Nintendo Switch for some time, but now it looks like PlayStation fans will have the opportunity to see why the game is so celebrated. Developer StudioMDHR has yet to make the news official, but it seems all but guaranteed, at this point. With an animated series set to debut on Netflix, it makes a lot of sense to see the game's audience once again expanding! On social media, PS4 owners are already celebrating the game's impending release.
Are you looking forward to playing Cuphead on PS4? Have you purchased the game on another platform? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Cuphead on PS4!
Some are excited to experience Cuphead for the first time...
prevnext
Ooooo might be time to finally play Cuphead! #Cuphead #PS4 #playstationleaks https://t.co/46I65mzOHS— pixelatedfoxgaming (@pixelfoxgaming) July 28, 2020
...while others are planning to buy it all over again!
Welp looks like I'm buying Cuphead for a THIRD TIME hahahah— Biotanker (@TheBiotanker) July 28, 2020
prevnext
It's crazy how big the game has grown.
Definitely an unexpected but awesome surprise. Feels surreal in a way given Cuphead's initial exclusivity.
Between the ports, the Mii Costume in Smash & the upcoming Netflix series, it's truly awe-inspiring how big & successful Cuphead has become, especially for an indie title. https://t.co/QwjWM9P2GM— NefariousLombax (@NefariousLombax) July 28, 2020
prevnext
The wait has been very long for PlayStation fans!
Looks like Cuphead is coming to PS4, took them long enough— Orange Juice (@OGOJLover) July 28, 2020
prevnext
A lot more people are going to have access to the game, now.
Cuphead coming to more platforms means that people get to play the game of the generation, so I'm happy.— ArtistBlocky (@ArtistBlocky) July 28, 2020
prevnext
This is definitely cause for celebration!
YESSS! It’s about time CupHead comeing to the PlayStation. #Cuphead #Playstation pic.twitter.com/OF3VrPFEtf— Danny Collins (@DanMar_Vell) July 28, 2020
prevnext
Of course, some PlayStation fans are using it as an excuse to take shots at Xbox.
Xbox now has no exclusives. #Cuphead— TheLankyLobster (@LankyLobsterPS4) July 28, 2020
prevnext
And then there are those that thought it was already on PS4!
Bruh was Cuphead not already on the PlayStation 4— Caprisun #BLM (@CaprisunDomi) July 28, 2020
prev
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.