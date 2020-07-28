A Cuphead PS4 Announcement Has Leaked, and Fans are Ecstatic

A listing for Cuphead on the UK PlayStation Store seems to have leaked an announcement of the game for PlayStation 4. The title has been available on Xbox One and Nintendo Switch for some time, but now it looks like PlayStation fans will have the opportunity to see why the game is so celebrated. Developer StudioMDHR has yet to make the news official, but it seems all but guaranteed, at this point. With an animated series set to debut on Netflix, it makes a lot of sense to see the game's audience once again expanding! On social media, PS4 owners are already celebrating the game's impending release.

