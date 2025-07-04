R.E.P.O. Devs Set Riddle Challenge for Fans to Uncover Next Update Details

R.E.P.O. fans have gotten used to weekly devlog updates from developer Semiwork. But now that the first big update for the game is live, the developers are taking a much-needed summer break. But if you were worried about missing fun new content from Pontus, fear not! In lieu of dev logs, a new “Semisummer” series will release weekly on YouTube. And while these fun videos won’t offer the same level of updates, fans will want to watch to find the secret, hidden clues within.

After a ton of teasers and plenty of time in the beta branch, the first big Early Access update for R.E.P.O. dropped on June 26th. The Museum update ushered in a new level, the official arrival of the cart cannon, and plenty of other exciting new features. Now, the developers are taking a bit of a breather before they dive into work on what’s next for the beloved game. Thankfully, they’re not leaving us entirely without new video content. I don’t know about you, but a new R.E.P.O. video is kind of a weekly highlight to start my Friday, so it’s exciting to know they’re not going away anytime soon.

Semiwork has issued a challenge to its fans

Weekly dev logs are taking a pause as the development team is on vacation. But the Semiwork YouTube channel isn’t going dark, as a new series will take the place of the typical weekly dev logs. Today, Semiwork revealed the first video from its new “Semisummer” series. These new weekly videos will feature the same classic humor, but without the influx of details about the next update. However, they won’t be entirely devoid of info on what’s next for R.E.P.O.

R.E.P.O. Semisummer Video Series Is Also a Puzzle

Each of the Semisummer videos will feature a hidden clue and riddle for gamers to discover and work out. These clues will ultimately add up to a whole, giving fans a preview of the next R.E.P.O. update. To get the first clue, you’ll need to watch the latest new video from Semiwork:

Even if you’re terrible at finding hidden clues like I am, this video is as worth watching as any Semiwork creation. In it, we get to watch Pontus go undercover and play R.E.P.O. with fans. Don’t worry, he does eventually reveal his secret identity, but first, we get to enjoy some gameplay footage with plenty of classic R.E.P.O. antics.

This video also introduces the big riddle challenge that Semiwork has issued to its fans. Somewhere in the 8-minute video, a secret clue and riddle are lurking, waiting to be uncovered. This will be the first of many clues that will ultimately give us a hint about what’s next. Is it a collab? Another update? We’ll have to tune in weekly over the next few weeks to find out.

If you’ve been curious about R.E.P.O. but haven’t checked it out yet, or if you’re trying to convince more friends to join you, now is an excellent time to jump in. Not only has the game just gotten its first big update, but it’s also currently on sale. During the Steam Summer Sale, which runs through July 10th, R.E.P.O. is 20% off. That takes the game down from $10 to just $7.99. Given how much more the devs have in store for the already popular game, that’s quite a bargain.