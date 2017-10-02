Cuphead Speed Run Beats Game In 46 Minutes

Cuphead is out now for Xbox One and PC players, and immediately upon release players were surprised at how challenging it actually is. The 1930’s cartoon-inspired title even became immortalised via meme-fashion with fans jokingly comparing it to Dark Souls. While it may not be at quite that level of difficulty, the game is still the perfect challenge for those looking to test those skills and one player did just that … in 46 minutes!

Though the game has only just released, we are sure that someone will come swiftly to take the crown away – but for now; it belongs to one ‘Frayzlo’. A few retries, and a few hiccups here and there, he made an impressive run of the game. He even took on the first world in less that 15 minutes. Check out his successful 46 minute full run in the video below:

The game is challenging, that’s for certain, but we did make it just a little bit more user friendly with our layout guide here. The default controls are a little wonky and can definitely be altered to make more sense – especially with the firing options. Just our preference though in an effort to help out fellow Cuphead players. Some may enjoy the standard controls, or may find a different mapping is better suited.

“Cuphead is a classic run and gun action game heavily focused on boss battles. Inspired by cartoons of the 1930s, the visuals and audio are painstakingly created with the same techniques of the era, i.e. traditional hand drawn cel animation, watercolor backgrounds, and original jazz recordings.

Play as Cuphead or Mugman (in single player or local co-op) as you traverse strange worlds, acquire new weapons, learn powerful super moves, and discover hidden secrets while you try to pay your debt back to the devil!”

Cuphead is available now on Xbox One and PC.