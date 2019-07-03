Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC Now Launching in 2020, New Trailer Released

Studio MDHR is expanding the story of Cuphead next year with the release of a new DLC titled “The Delicious Last Course.” That DLC was originally planned to be out some time this year following a reveal in 2018, but the developer has since decided that it’ll instead be releasing in 2020. A new trailer that’s shown above was released to hold Cuphead fans over until then, and a statement from the studio was provided to confirm the delay.

The Delicious Last Course was first announced in June 2018 with a trailer that revealed that there’d be a new character introduced when the DLC released. Ms. Chalice is the new character that’ll join Cuphead and Mugman on their journey as the three work together to help Chef Saltbaker. That DLC is still on the way, but it’ll just be coming a bit later than originally planned now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The developers provided some context for the delay in the message found below which was shared on Twitter.

Bon Appetit!! Here is your first-ever peek at gameplay from Cuphead’s DLC expansion, The Delicious Last Course!https://t.co/l4xDx33EIX We’ll be taking a page out of Chef Saltbaker’s book and spending time to get this recipe just right, so expect the full meal in 2020! pic.twitter.com/kW0Ctc21oY — Studio MDHR (@StudioMDHR) July 2, 2019

A similar message shared in a post on the Xbox Wire offered another explanation from Chad Moldenhauer, the co-director of Studio MDHR.

“While we initially announced a 2019 release date for the Delicious Last Course expansion, our highest priority is making sure this new adventure meets the meticulous level of care and quality we always strive for,” the co-director said. “We want to be absolutely certain that this next adventure feels at home in the world of ‘Cuphead’ and is full of moments that surprise and delight players. Furthermore, the development of the original game taught us a great deal about the importance of making things in a way that’s healthy and sustainable for our team.”

The same post also detailed some of Ms. Chalice’s abilities that the new character will bring to the roster. Ms. Chalice will be able to double-jump and can be played throughout the entirety of Cuphead, not just the DLC. This means that you can revisit the rest of the game while playing as Ms. Chalice to experience it in a different way. Moldenhauer’s post also teased a few announcements beyond what we already know about.

“We’ve learned so much about animation and really honed our technique during the development of Cuphead, so expect some particularly wacky and wild moments this time around!” the post continued. “As well as a few surprises we aren’t prepared to talk about just yet.”

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course will release for all available platforms in 2020.