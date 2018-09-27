This Custom Made Satoru Iwata Amiibo Is Heartwarming

(Source: GandaKris)

It’s hard to believe that it’s been over two years since we lost Satoru Iwata, the passionate president of Nintendo who worked on a number of great games with the company, including Pokemon, Super Smash Bros. and others. But, on what would’ve been his 58th birthday today, he’s fondly remembered, especially by a creator who’s put together a perfect Amiibo figure for him.

According to Kotaku, a creator by the name of GandaKris has added to her impressive line of work putting together special Amiibo figures, by creating an Amiibo that pays loving tribute to Iwata, featuring him in a heroic pose while perched atop what appears to be a Cappy.

The Amiibo features Iwata wearing his specific glasses, in a battle pose with what appears to be wings and a sword, similar to Kid Icarus. But he stands atop many iconic Nintendo items, including Cappy from Super Mario Sunshine, as well as a Pokemon ball.

But it’s not enough that GandaKris created the Amiibo figure. She also put together a cool custom box for the figure, featuring a picture of Iwata and bold print similar to that of other previously released Amiibo figurines. The box art was created by Seth Hay.

Don’t look for GandaKris to offer this for sale or anything – this is clearly a work of passion instead of a product being made for purchase. But it’s cool how much work she put into the Amiibo, and it’s certainly heartwarming on what would’ve been Iwata’s birthday.

We miss you, good sir.