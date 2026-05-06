Star Fox 64 Remake Announced by Nintendo in Surprise Direct

With essentially no warning whatsoever, Nintendo has announced a remake of Star Fox 64 for Switch 2 via a new Direct. Within the past month, a high-profile new report emerged and claimed that Nintendo was working on a new Star Fox game that would release somewhat imminently. Now, we know that this report was accurate and has resulted in Nintendo revealing a remake of what is surely the most popular Star Fox game of all-time.

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Shown off for the first time in a dedicated Nintendo Direct, the next game in the beloved series is simply titled Star Fox. Rather than create a new entry in the franchise for Switch 2, Nintendo has opted to recreate Star Fox 64 with a host of new improvements and overhauls. This has resulted in not only new character models for all of the members of the Star Fox crew, but also additional cutscenes, gameplay refinements, and new game modes. For those who have played the original Star Fox 64 countless times over the years, there will still be plenty of new elements in this remake that should make it feel fresh.

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Nintendo also happened to reveal that Star Fox will be compatible with the Nintendo 64 controller that the company previously released for Switch and Switch 2. This will allow the experience of this remake to feel incredibly similar to the original from a controls perspective. It’s a neat addition to the game and is one that should make the N64 controller even more sought after for those who haven’t yet picked it up.

Perhaps the best part of Star Fox is that it will be out incredibly soon. The game is set to launch next month on June 25th and will be exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2. We’ll surely start to see more of Star Fox in action in the lead-up to its launch, so be sure to stay tuned to our upcoming coverage here on ComicBook for more.

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