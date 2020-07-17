New Cyberpunk 2077 Character Artwork Revealed

✖

CD Projekt Red shared some new artwork and bios for different Cyberpunk 2077 characters this week to better introduce players to the people they’ll meet throughout Night City. We’ve seen some of these characters featured before in different gameplay previews or trailers, and some were highlighted before on social media, but the latest series of posts from CD Projekt Red encompasses some new characters as well. How big of the role they’ll play in the game remains to be seen and will likely largely depend on who all the player wants to engage with, but if they’re important enough to be featured, they’re important enough for you to meet.

The studio shared the artwork for its characters via the game’s Instagram page where it highlighted seven different characters players will meet during their playthroughs. Those characters are Jackie Wells, Yorinobu Arasaka, Judy Alvarez, Evelyn Parker, Bug, Dexter Deshawn, and Royce.

If those names sound familiar to you, you’ve likely already been paying attention to the cast of Cyberpunk 2077 characters. If not, or if you just want to check out the new artwork and become reacquainted with the characters, you can check out the in-game versions of them you’ll see and some brief introductions to their stories below.

New Cyberpunk 2077 figures were also recently revealed to turn some of the characters from the game into collectibles. We also saw an idea of what Hideo Kojima would look like as a Cyberpunk 2077 character.

Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release on November 19th following a delay that pushed it back again.

