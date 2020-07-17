New Cyberpunk 2077 Character Artwork Revealed
CD Projekt Red shared some new artwork and bios for different Cyberpunk 2077 characters this week to better introduce players to the people they’ll meet throughout Night City. We’ve seen some of these characters featured before in different gameplay previews or trailers, and some were highlighted before on social media, but the latest series of posts from CD Projekt Red encompasses some new characters as well. How big of the role they’ll play in the game remains to be seen and will likely largely depend on who all the player wants to engage with, but if they’re important enough to be featured, they’re important enough for you to meet.
The studio shared the artwork for its characters via the game’s Instagram page where it highlighted seven different characters players will meet during their playthroughs. Those characters are Jackie Wells, Yorinobu Arasaka, Judy Alvarez, Evelyn Parker, Bug, Dexter Deshawn, and Royce.
If those names sound familiar to you, you’ve likely already been paying attention to the cast of Cyberpunk 2077 characters. If not, or if you just want to check out the new artwork and become reacquainted with the characters, you can check out the in-game versions of them you’ll see and some brief introductions to their stories below.
JACKIE WELLES As a teenager Jackie joined Valentinos gang, but ditched it after a few years when his mother found out. Friendship, loyalty and family ties are what drives him. YORINOBU ARASAKA Yorinobu, heir to the Arasaka empire, is Saburo Arasaka’s youngest and only surviving son. Yorinobu cut ties with his father after a heated argument. He sought destruction, but soon realized that the corporate giant’s power was impossible to defeat — at least from the outside. #Cyberpunk2077
JUDY ALVAREZ Judy Alvarez is Night City’s premier braindance technician, heavily respected for her skills, innovation and creativity. Motivated to change things for the better she teamed with The Mox and currently works for them as a BD technician and editor. EVELYN PARKER Evelyn Parker’s intelligence and ambition drives her to demand more from life. Her goal of becoming a professional actress, and her rational head for the biz, led her to a job at the Doll House, but this stepping stone in her career quickly became something much more permanent. BUG As for netrunners, it’s hard to find someone more pro than Bug. Her consistency and persistence have brought her respect and trust in the field. As the mercs say: if Bug can’t do it, who can? #Cyberpunk2077
DEXTER DESHAWN Dex is one of the best fixers in town. Hardly anything goes in Night City that he doesn't know about. He’s got killer intuition and the experience to match – word on the street is anyone who manages their first job for Dex is sure to go far. ROYCE Royce is a psychopath – you can never be sure he won't just pull out his gun and shoot you in the head. Just for the hell of it. #Cyberpunk2077
New Cyberpunk 2077 figures were also recently revealed to turn some of the characters from the game into collectibles. We also saw an idea of what Hideo Kojima would look like as a Cyberpunk 2077 character.
Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release on November 19th following a delay that pushed it back again.
