Hideo Kojima Makes for a Shockingly Good Cyberpunk 2077 Character

Death Stranding from Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions is officially out on PC as of this week, and the good folks at developer CD Projekt Red have taken the opportunity to congratulate its fellow developers with a bit of art that directly puts Kojima himself into CD Projekt Red's latest and greatest title, Cyberpunk 2077. As you might expect, Kojima looks shockingly at home in it.

The art, which you can check out below, basically just puts Kojima in all his glory on top of a motorcycle from Cyberpunk 2077. Given the accompanying photo, it would appear that it is largely based on a photo of Kojima on a physical version of the same motorcycle. Given that Keanu Reeves is a major presence in the upcoming title, could Kojima himself (or a character with his face) make an appearance?

From Tokyo to Night City — that's quite a ride...

Congratulations on the PC launch of Death Stranding, Kojima-san and the team! PC版の発売、おめでとうございます㊗️#DeathStrandingPC #Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/2gcaN1oHP5 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) July 15, 2020

The upcoming game revealed a bunch of new information during June's Night City Wire event, and it's expected that even more will come out as release creeps ever closer. The biggest announcement, however, was only adjacent to the game: a new Cyberpunk 2077 anime from Trigger and Netflix set for release in 2022.

Death Stranding is now available on PC, and has been available on PlayStation 4 since last year. Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 19th. It is also set to be available to play on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X with a free upgrade releasing later to take advantage of the next-gen hardware. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

