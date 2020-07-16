Cyberpunk 2077: New Johnny Silverhand, Takemura Action Figures Revealed

McFarlane Toys has revealed two new entries in its line of Cyberpunk 2077 action figures with the 7-inch scale Takemura and yet another 7-inch scale Johnny Silverhand, the character which features Keanu Reeves' likeness in the upcoming video game. While it is not the first Johnny Silverhand figure to be revealed from McFarlane Toys, this one comes with new accessories in the form of a specific gun and duffel bag. The Takemura action figure, on the other hand, comes with an SMG. Both figures come with McFarlane Toys' "Ultra Articulation," allowing for serious posing thanks to up to 22 moving parts.

In case you missed it, the upcoming video game revealed a bunch of new information during June's Night City Wire event, and it's expected that even more will come out as release creeps ever closer. The biggest announcement, however, was only adjacent to the game: a new Cyberpunk 2077 anime from Trigger and Netflix set for release in 2022.

The new Johnny Silverhand and Takemura figures from McFarlane Toys are scheduled to release in September with an MSRP of $24.99. Pre-orders for the Takemura figure are live on Amazon now. The new Johnny Silverhand figure should arrive here on Amazon soon. Cyberpunk 2077 itself is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 19th. It is also set to be available to play on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X with a free upgrade releasing later to take advantage of the next-gen hardware. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

