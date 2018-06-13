Cyberpunk 2077 Promises Stunning Character Creation, Male or Female

We recently sat down with CD Projekt RED after they finally unveiled their highly anticipated RPG, Cyberpunk 2077. The team has done a phenomenal job at keeping their latest game underwraps following the wild success that their previous The Witcher series experienced. During E3 2018, we were able to sit down with some of the devs and experience an even closer look at the game itself to get an idea of what we can expect when it eventually releases to the public. With such an open-world experience to offer, we’re going t obe spending a lot of time with the protagonist. Luckily, player choice comes into play.

When players jump into the game, they will be given an option to play as either a male or a female character, both have a full range of dialogue voice lines. Not only that, but players will also be able to create their dream character through the title’s Character Creation selection. Choose your story, your background, and how the world of Cyberpunk 2077 perceives you. And yes – that even includes aesthetic perception like some sweet, sweet tattoos.

Hair colour/style, body type, skin markings, clothing, makeup, piercings – the whole 9 yards; all will be able to be tailored to what the player wants to see. This takes the RPG experience to an entirely new level, allowing for total immersion into this world of high-tech technology and mayhem.

Don’t both comparing this game to their Witcher series, the only thing the two have in common is that they are made by the same studio. Other than that, the combat control seems wildly different, the character creation, and NPC perception is all incredibly detailed and also promises replayability. As much as we love Geralt of Rivia, you just couldn’t give him a sweet mohawk without the assist of mods.

For more about the game itself, as per CD Projekt RED themselves:

“The game follows the story of V — a hired gun on the rise in Night City, the most violent and dangerous metropolis of the corporate-ruled future. A robust character creator will allow players to choose V’s gender, visual appearance, character class, as well as historical background — all of which may influence the shape of the game.

With dozens of hours of main story arc quests, and many more of additional activities, there’s always something to see and do in Night City. Players will experience all of it entirely through V’s eyes, with an interactive dialogue system that gives them greater narrative agency.”