Cyberpunk 2077 Could Result in a Class-Action Lawsuit Against CD Projekt Red

It's been a rough week for Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red, but it seems that things could get much worse, as the threat of a class action lawsuit looms in Warsaw, Poland, where the company is based. According to reporting from The NY Times, lawyers and investors are "circling the situation" and considering whether or not to pursue legal action based on CD Projekt Red's "misrepresentation in order to receive financial benefits." No such case has been taken up just yet, but this would be just the latest in a flurry of issues surrounding the game since its release on December 10th.

Many fans and some in the gaming industry have similarly accused CD Projekt Red of misrepresenting the final product. The company did not allow reviewers to play the console versions of the game before release, and would not allow the sharing of video footage. Some have accused the company of misleading fans, leading to the game being delisted from the PlayStation Store, and retailers like Best Buy offering full refunds, even for open copies of the game.

Regardless of whether or not the case moves forward, the negative publicity has already hit CD Projekt Red in the pocket; the company's four founders saw a billion dollar loss as a result of the negative reception. The company is currently working on a number of updates and patches, in order to make for a more enjoyable experience, but CD Projekt Red's once impressive reputation has taken a massive hit since the game's launch. It remains to be seen whether or not fans will have the patience to wait for the game to be fixed.

Cyberpunk 2077 is far from the first game to launch with major issues, but it's hard to imagine a worse launch for a game in recent memory. Games like No Man's Sky and Star Wars: Battlefront II similarly released to heavy negative reception, but neither game resulted in nearly as many problems for their publishers. It's clear that Cyberpunk 2077 truly is in a league all its own.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

